Alpha School Expands to Chicago With New PreK-8 Campus Opening Fall 2026

Enrollment Now Open for Founding Families as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School is expanding to Chicago with the opening of Alpha Chicago, a new PreK-8 private school at 350 East South Water Street, Chicago, IL 60601. Alpha Chicago opens for the 2026-2027 school year this fall, and founding family enrollment is open now at alpha.school/chicago.

Annual tuition is $55,000. Alpha Chicago pairs a two-hour core academics model with afternoon life skills workshops, supported by guides who help students build motivation, confidence, and real-world skills.

The Chicago opening is one of several new Alpha School locations opening nationwide this fall, reflecting growing demand among families for a more personalized approach to education.

Key Takeaways

Alpha Chicago is located at 350 East South Water Street, Chicago, IL 60601.

Alpha Chicago serves PreK through 8th grade students.

Annual tuition at Alpha Chicago is $55,000.

Students complete two hours of mastery-based core academics each day, followed by afternoon life skills workshops.

Alpha Chicago opens for the 2026-2027 school year this fall.

Families can learn more and apply at alpha.school/chicago.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Families across the country are seeking alternatives to traditional classroom models. Alpha School's approach centers on two hours of mastery-based core academics each day, supported by guides who help students build motivation, confidence, and study skills. In the afternoons, students take part in life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

What Makes Alpha Chicago Unique?

Serves PreK through 8th grade students in the heart of Chicago.

Two-hour daily core academics model built around mastery-based progression, so students advance only once they have truly learned a concept.

Afternoon life skills workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

Guides provide coaching, motivation, and support throughout the school day.

Student progress is monitored using third-party standardized assessments.

Annual tuition of $55,000.

How Does This Expansion Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and that demand is driving our expansion into new communities like Chicago," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall, including Chicago, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence, and gain the skills they need for the future."

Alpha Chicago is part of that broader national expansion, bringing the model to families in one of the country's largest cities.

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha School Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent.

Parents like this one point to a model built to help students learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Alpha Chicago open?

Alpha Chicago opens for the 2026-2027 school year this fall.

What grades does Alpha Chicago offer?

Alpha Chicago serves students in PreK through 8th grade.

Where is Alpha Chicago located?

Alpha Chicago is located at 350 East South Water Street, Chicago, IL 60601.

How does the Alpha Chicago academic model work?

Alpha Chicago students complete two hours of mastery-based core academics each day using AI-powered, personalized instruction supported by guides, followed by afternoon life skills workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

How can families apply to Alpha Chicago?

Families can learn more and apply to Alpha Chicago at alpha.school/chicago.

For more information, please visit alpha.school/chicago and/or Google Business Profile.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact

Daphne Ortiz

[email protected]

312.488.3472

SOURCE Alpha School