Alpha School Celebrates the Opening of New K-8 Campus in The Woodlands

Founding Families Begin Learning at Alpha School's Newest Campus as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School has opened its newest campus, Alpha The Woodlands, welcoming founding students in kindergarten through 8th grade for the 2026-2027 school year. The campus is located at 2000 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands, TX 77380. Annual tuition is $40,000, and families can learn more at alpha.school/the-woodlands.

Alpha The Woodlands is one of several new Alpha School locations that have opened nationwide this year, reflecting growing demand among families for a more personalized approach to education that pairs AI-powered academics with hands-on life skills development.

Key Takeaways

Alpha The Woodlands is located at 2000 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands, TX 77380.

The campus serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Annual tuition is $40,000.

Students complete core academics in two hours a day through AI-powered, mastery-based instruction, then spend afternoons in life skills workshops.

Alpha The Woodlands is now open and enrolling students for the 2026-2027 school year.

Families can apply and learn more at alpha.school/the-woodlands.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Alpha School's model pairs a two-hour core academic block, powered by AI-driven, mastery-based software, with adult guides who coach motivation, mindset, and effort rather than lecture. Afternoons are reserved for life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership, so students master academics efficiently and graduate with real-world confidence.

What Makes Alpha The Woodlands Unique?

Serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

A two-hour core academic model personalized to each student's pace through mastery-based software.

Afternoon life skills workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

Guides who support each student's motivation, coaching, and social-emotional growth.

Student progress monitored through third-party standardized assessments.

Annual tuition of $40,000.

How Does This Opening Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and we're proud to now be welcoming students in The Woodlands to that experience," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall, like we have in The Woodlands, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence, and gain the skills they need for the future."

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha School Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent.

Parents like this one say the model helps their children learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Alpha The Woodlands open?

Alpha The Woodlands officially opened its doors this week, welcoming founding students for the 2026-2027 school year.

What grades does Alpha The Woodlands offer?

Alpha The Woodlands serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Where is Alpha The Woodlands located?

Alpha The Woodlands is located at 2000 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands, TX 77380.

How does the Alpha School academic model work?

At Alpha The Woodlands, students complete core academics in two hours a day using AI-powered, mastery-based software, then spend afternoons in life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership, supported by guides who coach motivation and progress along the way.

How can families enroll at Alpha The Woodlands?

Families interested in enrolling at Alpha The Woodlands can visit alpha.school/the-woodlands to learn more and apply.

For more information, please visit alpha.school/the-woodlands and/or Google Business Profile Google Business Profile.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact

Daphne Ortiz

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312.488.3472

SOURCE Alpha School