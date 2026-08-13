Alpha School Celebrates the Opening of New K-8 Campus in Raleigh

Founding Families Begin Learning at Alpha School's Newest Campus as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School, the national network of AI-powered, mastery-based private schools, has officially opened Alpha Raleigh, a K-8 campus now welcoming founding students at 12600 Spruce Tree Way, Raleigh, NC 27614. The campus opened its doors this week to begin the 2026-2027 school year, with annual tuition set at $45,000. Families can learn more at alpha.school/raleigh.

Alpha Raleigh is one of several new Alpha School locations that have opened nationwide this year, reflecting rising family demand for a more personalized approach to education. Students complete two hours of mastery-based core academics each morning using AI-powered tools, then spend afternoons in life skills workshops built around communication, teamwork, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Alpha Raleigh's founding families join a growing community of parents nationwide choosing a school model built around individualized pacing and real-world skill-building.

Key Takeaways

Alpha Raleigh is located at 12600 Spruce Tree Way, Raleigh, NC 27614.

The campus serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade (K-8).

Annual tuition at Alpha Raleigh is $45,000.

Students complete two hours of mastery-based core academics each day, followed by afternoon life skills workshops.

Alpha Raleigh is now open and enrolling students for the 2026-2027 school year.

Families can apply or learn more at alpha.school/raleigh.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Families nationwide are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom. Alpha School pairs two hours of mastery-based core academics, supported by guides using AI-powered tools, with afternoons dedicated to life skills workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership. Guides coach motivation and skill-building rather than lecturing, allowing each child to move at their own pace and build confidence.

What Makes Alpha Raleigh Unique?

Serves students in grades K-8

Two hours of mastery-based core academics each day

Individualized, mastery-based progression paced to each student

Afternoon life skills workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership

Support from guides who coach motivation and skill-building

Academic progress monitored through third-party standardized assessments

Annual tuition of $45,000

How Does This Opening Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and we're proud to now be welcoming students in Raleigh to that experience," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall, like we have in Raleigh, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence, and gain the skills they need for the future."

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha School Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent.

Parents at Alpha Raleigh say the model is helping their children learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

What grades does Alpha Raleigh serve?

Alpha Raleigh serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade (K-8).

Where is Alpha Raleigh located?

Alpha Raleigh is located at 12600 Spruce Tree Way, Raleigh, NC 27614.

How does the academic model work at Alpha Raleigh?

Students complete two hours of mastery-based core academics daily, supported by guides, followed by afternoon life skills workshops in areas such as public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

How can families enroll at Alpha Raleigh?

Families interested in enrolling at Alpha Raleigh can learn more and apply at alpha.school/raleigh.

For more information, please visit alpha.school/raleigh and/or Google Business Profile here.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact

Daphne Ortiz

[email protected]

312.488.3472

SOURCE Alpha School