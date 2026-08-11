Alpha School Expands to East Bay With New K-8 Campus Opening Fall 2026

Enrollment Open for Founding Families as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

PIEDMONT, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School is opening Alpha East Bay, a new K-8 campus at 5201 Park Blvd, Piedmont, CA 94611, launching for Fall 2026. The school pairs a two-hour daily core academic model with afternoon life skills workshops designed to build confidence, communication and leadership. Enrollment for founding families is open now at alpha.school/east-bay.

Annual tuition for Alpha East Bay is $65,000. The campus is one of several new Alpha School locations opening nationwide this fall, reflecting growing family demand for a more personalized, mastery-based approach to education. Alpha East Bay pairs students with guides, who support motivation, coaching and life skills, while artificial intelligence adapts academic content to each student's pace.

Key Takeaways

Alpha East Bay is a new K-8 private school located at 5201 Park Blvd, Piedmont, CA 94611.

The campus launches in Fall 2026, with enrollment open for founding families.

Annual tuition is $65,000.

The academic model combines two hours of daily core academics with afternoon life skills workshops.

Families can apply at alpha.school/east-bay.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Across the country, parents are looking for schools that combine rigorous academics with real-world skill building. Alpha School's model uses AI-powered software to personalize instruction so students can move at their own pace, closing gaps and accelerating strengths within a two-hour core academic block each day. The remainder of the school day is spent in life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership, taught alongside guides who focus on motivation, coaching and social-emotional growth rather than lecturing.

What Makes Alpha East Bay Unique?

Serves students in grades K-8.

Uses a two-hour core academic model powered by adaptive, AI-driven software.

Progression is mastery-based, meaning students advance once they demonstrate understanding, not by seat time.

Afternoons are dedicated to life skills workshops, including public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership.

Students work with guides, who provide coaching, motivation and mentorship.

Academic progress is monitored through third-party standardized assessments.

Annual tuition is $65,000.

How Does This Expansion Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and that demand is driving our expansion into new communities like East Bay," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall, including East Bay, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence, and gain the skills they need for the future."

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha School Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent. Parents describe the model's promise simply: students learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Alpha East Bay open?

Alpha East Bay opens for the 2026-2027 school year, launching in Fall 2026.

What grades does Alpha East Bay serve?

Alpha East Bay serves students in grades K-8.

Where is Alpha East Bay located?

Alpha East Bay is located at 5201 Park Blvd, Piedmont, CA 94611.

How does the Alpha East Bay academic model work?

Alpha East Bay uses a two-hour daily core academic model powered by adaptive, AI-driven software, paired with afternoon life skills workshops and guides who provide coaching and mentorship. Progression is mastery-based, and academic growth is monitored through third-party standardized assessments.

How do families apply to Alpha East Bay?

Families can apply to Alpha East Bay at alpha.school/east-bay.

For more information, please visit https://alpha.school/east-bay/ and/or Google Business Profile.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact

Daphne Ortiz

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312.488.3472

SOURCE Alpha School