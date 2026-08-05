Alpha School Expands to 27 New Communities Nationwide With Campuses Opening This Fall

Enrollment Now Open for Founding Families as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School, a national network of private K-12 schools built around personalized, mastery-based learning, is opening 27 new campuses across the country this fall for the 2026-2027 school year, including new locations in Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Atlanta and Miami Beach. Enrollment is open now at alpha.school.

Each new campus runs on Alpha's existing model: two hours of mastery-based core academics each morning, led by guides who coach and mentor students individually, followed by afternoon life skills workshops. The openings mark one of Alpha's largest single expansions to date, reflecting sustained family demand for a more personalized approach to K-12 education.

Key Takeaways

New Alpha School campuses open this fall in 27 communities nationwide, including Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Atlanta and Miami Beach.

Every campus runs two hours of daily mastery-based academics led by guides, plus afternoon life skills workshops.

Enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year is open now at alpha.school.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Parents increasingly want their children to learn at their own pace and build skills beyond a test score. Adaptive technology personalizes pace and content each morning, but it does not replace the adults in the room: on every campus, guides motivate, coach and build relationships with students each day, while the freed-up afternoon goes toward workshops in communication, collaboration and entrepreneurship.

What Makes Alpha School's Model Unique Across These New Communities?

Coaching from guides who mentor students individually, not lecturers

Progression only once a concept is truly learned, not by seat time

Afternoon workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership

One consistent model across all 27 new campuses

How Does This Expansion Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and that demand is driving one of our biggest expansions to date," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall in communities from Denver to Nashville to Boston, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence and gain the skills they need for the future."

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha School Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent. Parents across Alpha's campuses describe the same outcome: students learn 2x in 2 hours, love school and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the new Alpha School campuses open?

The 27 new Alpha School campuses open this fall for the 2026-2027 school year.

Which communities are getting new Alpha School campuses this fall?

Alpha School is opening new campuses in Kirkland, Park City, Denver, East Bay, Palo Alto, Malibu, Santa Monica, South Bay LA, La Jolla, Chicago, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Highland Park, Southlake, Carrollton, Lake Travis, The Woodlands, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenwich, Jamaica Plain, Boston Suburbs, Boston, Atlanta, Boca Raton and Miami Beach.

How does the Alpha School academic model work?

Students spend two hours each morning on mastery-based core academics supported by guides, then spend afternoons in life skills workshops.

How do families apply?

Families can apply now at alpha.school by selecting their local campus, where tuition, address and enrollment details are posted.

For more information on Alpha School and enrollment, please visit https://alpha.school

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

312.488.3472

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha School