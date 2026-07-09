AI Isn't Replacing Teachers--It's Reinventing Them: Alpha School Premieres Teachers 2.0 on July 9

Education Innovator MacKenzie Price and Teach For America Founder Wendy Kopp to Lead Live Discussion Following Virtual Premiere

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing classrooms across America, leaving parents, educators and school leaders asking the same question: What is the role of a teacher in an AI-powered world?

This Thursday, July 9, Alpha School will debut Teachers 2.0, a new mini-documentary exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming education while making the human role of teachers more important than ever.

Teachers 2.0 Logo

The film premieres during a free virtual watch party on Thursday, July 9, from 4:00-5:30 p.m. PT / 7:00-8:30 p.m. ET. Following the screening, viewers can participate in a live discussion with nationally recognized education leaders featured in the film, examining one of the biggest questions facing schools today: How can AI enhance learning without replacing the relationships that help students thrive?

Rather than focusing on fears that AI will replace teachers, Teachers 2.0 highlights educators who are using technology to eliminate repetitive administrative work so they can spend more time mentoring students, building confidence, strengthening critical thinking and providing the human connection that technology cannot replicate.

The post-screening conversation will feature Alpha School Co-Founder MacKenzie Price alongside Wendy Kopp, Founder of Teach For America and Co-Founder of Teach For All. Joining them are educators featured in the film, including education consultant and Fulbright Scholar Samantha DePalo, licensed therapist and behavioral scientist Matthew Shenker, and veteran educator and former Florida Principal of the Year Christie Ray.

"For too long, we've been asking the wrong question," said Price. "People keep asking whether AI will replace teachers. That's not what's happening. AI is taking over repetitive administrative work so teachers can spend more time doing what only humans can do—building relationships, inspiring confidence, coaching students through challenges and helping them become capable, resilient people. That's the future of education, and that's the story this film tells."

The event includes a live audience Q&A, giving parents, educators and school leaders an opportunity to engage directly with experts about AI's growing role in classrooms, the future of teaching and what students need most in an AI-driven world.

Following the premiere, Teachers 2.0 will be available to stream on Alpha School's YouTube channel. To register for Thursday's free virtual event, visit: https://go.alpha.school/virtual-watch-party-premiere-teachers-2.0

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-8 schools transforming education through AI-powered, personalized learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive life-skills workshops that help students develop academically, socially and emotionally. By using AI to personalize learning while prioritizing communication, leadership, critical thinking and resilience, Alpha prepares students for success in school and beyond.

Media Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

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SOURCE Alpha School