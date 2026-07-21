Teachers 2.0 Explores How AI Is Transforming the Teaching Profession

Following its July 9 premiere, the documentary is now streaming, highlighting how AI can empower teachers to deliver more personalized learning while strengthening meaningful human connections in the classroom

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School today announced the public release of Teachers 2.0, a new mini-documentary exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping the teaching profession by enabling educators to spend less time delivering standardized instruction and more time coaching, mentoring, and supporting students as individuals. Following its premiere on July 9, the film is now available for free on YouTube.

Alpha Teachers 2.0

What Is The Documentary Teachers 2.0 About?

Rather than asking whether artificial intelligence will replace teachers, Teachers 2.0 explores a different question: What becomes possible when technology handles personalized academic instruction while educators focus on the uniquely human work of motivating, coaching, and building relationships with students?

The documentary follows the experiences of educators, school leaders, and families who are reimagining the classroom through AI-powered mastery learning. It highlights a model in which students receive personalized academic instruction at their individual pace while guides, Alpha School's educators, dedicate more of their time to fostering confidence, resilience, communication, and other life skills that prepare students for life beyond the classroom. This approach reflects Alpha School's commitment to helping kids learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build essential life skills.

Is AI Replacing Teachers?

The film argues that the answer is no.

Instead, Teachers 2.0 presents AI as a tool that changes how educators spend their time. Rather than replacing teachers, technology enables them to shift away from repetitive whole-class instruction and toward the high-impact work that only people can provide: understanding students, encouraging perseverance, nurturing motivation, and helping each learner reach their potential.

"People assume AI is going to replace teachers. It's actually going to make great teachers matter more than ever," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "When AI-powered lessons meet every kid at the right level and pace, teachers get their time back to do what a screen can't: notice when a kid is stuck, coach them through the hard parts, build real relationships, and teach the life skills kids will use long after they leave us."

Why Does This Matter for the Future of Education?

For decades, conversations about education technology have focused primarily on efficiency or automation. Teachers 2.0 reframes that discussion by examining how AI can strengthen, rather than diminish, the human side of education.

At Alpha School, AI-powered mastery learning allows students to progress at the right level and pace while educators serve as Guides who motivate students, foster growth mindsets, and teach structured life skills workshops. The result is a learning environment designed to personalize academics without reducing the importance of meaningful human relationships.

Who Appears in the Documentary?

The documentary features the co-founder of Alpha School, MacKenzie Price, as well as educators from Alpha School who share firsthand experiences of how their roles have evolved from delivering lessons to coaching individual students throughout their learning journey.

Why Release the Film Now?

As schools, policymakers, educators, and families continue to explore how artificial intelligence should be used in education, Teachers 2.0 contributes a perspective centered on people rather than technology.

The documentary suggests that the greatest opportunity presented by AI is not replacing educators, but allowing them to spend more of their day doing the work that has always mattered most: motivating students, building relationships, and helping children become confident, self-driven learners.

Where Can People Watch Teachers 2.0?

Teachers 2.0 is now streaming free on YouTube. Viewers can watch the documentary at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWwk7eItWcs&feature=youtu.be

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-8 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests, but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact

Daphne Ortiz

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SOURCE Alpha School