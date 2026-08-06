Alpha School Expands to Atlanta With New K-8 Campus Opening Fall 2026

Enrollment Now Open for Founding Families as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School, a national network of private K-12 schools known for its two-hour academic model, today announced the opening of Alpha Atlanta, a new K-8 campus located at 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075. The campus opens for the 2026-2027 school year this fall, with enrollment now open for founding families at https://alpha.school/application/?submission_campus=atlanta. Annual tuition is $50,000.

Alpha Atlanta is one of several new Alpha School locations opening nationwide this fall, reflecting continued demand for a personalized, outcomes-driven alternative to traditional schooling. The campus serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade, combining mastery-based core academics with hands-on life skills workshops led by Alpha's guides.

Key Takeaways

Alpha Atlanta is located at 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075.

The campus serves students in grades K-8.

Annual tuition is $50,000.

The academic model pairs two hours of personalized, mastery-based core academics with afternoon life skills workshops.

Alpha Atlanta opens for the 2026-2027 school year this fall.

Families can apply now at https://alpha.school/atlanta/.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Alpha School's model is built around two hours of personalized, mastery-based core academics each day, guided by adaptive technology that adjusts to each student's pace and skill level. Instead of a traditional lecture-based classroom, students work through material at the speed that matches their own progress, supported by guides who coach and mentor rather than lecture. Afternoons are reserved for life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

What Makes Alpha Atlanta Unique?

Serves students in grades K-8 at 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075.

Two-hour daily core academic model built around individualized, mastery-based progression.

Afternoon life skills workshops focused on public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

Guides provide coaching, motivation, and mentorship throughout the school day.

Student progress is monitored through third-party standardized assessments.

Annual tuition is $50,000.

How Does This Expansion Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and that demand is driving our expansion into new communities like Atlanta," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall, including Atlanta, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence, and gain the skills they need for the future."

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha School Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent. Parents across Alpha's campuses point to the same outcome: students learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Alpha Atlanta open?

Alpha Atlanta opens for the 2026-2027 school year this fall.

What grades does Alpha Atlanta offer?

Alpha Atlanta serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade (K-8).

Where is Alpha Atlanta located?

Alpha Atlanta is located at 1169 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075.

How does the academic model work at Alpha Atlanta?

Alpha Atlanta students complete two hours of personalized, mastery-based core academics each day using adaptive technology, supported by guides, followed by afternoon life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

For more information on how families can apply to Alpha Atlanta, please visit https://alpha.school/atlanta/.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Official Website: https://alpha.school/atlanta/

Google Business Profile: https://maps.app.goo.gl/LXcURth59QE7Rj8p8

Media Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

[email protected]

312.488.3472

SOURCE Alpha School