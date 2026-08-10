Alpha School Expands to Southlake With New K-8 Campus Opening Fall 2026

Enrollment Now Open for Founding Families as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

KELLER, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School, a national network of private K-12 schools built around personalized, mastery-based learning, will open Alpha Southlake for the 2026-2027 school year. The K-8 campus is located at 1750 Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248, and serves families across Southlake, Keller, Colleyville, and northeast Tarrant County. Enrollment is open now at https://alpha.school/southlake/.

Annual tuition at Alpha Southlake is $40,000. Students complete core academics in two hours each morning on a mastery-based, personalized learning path, supported by guides who coach and mentor them individually. Afternoons are dedicated to life skills workshops. Alpha Southlake is one of several new Alpha School campuses opening nationwide this fall.

Key Takeaways

Alpha Southlake is located at 1750 Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248.

Alpha Southlake serves students in grades K-8.

Annual tuition at Alpha Southlake is $40,000.

Students at Alpha Southlake complete two hours of mastery-based core academics each morning and spend afternoons in life skills workshops.

Alpha Southlake opens for the 2026-2027 school year.

Families can apply at https://alpha.school/southlake/.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Families are increasingly looking for schools that meet children where they are academically rather than moving an entire class at one pace. Alpha School's model is built around that idea: an adaptive learning path adjusts in real time to what each student has mastered, removing both unnecessary review and skipped fundamentals.

That model does not remove teachers from the classroom. Alpha's guides work directly with students on goal setting, motivation, and problem solving, and they lead the afternoon portion of the day, which is built around life skills workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

What Makes Alpha Southlake Unique?

Grade levels: Alpha Southlake serves students in grades K-8.

Alpha Southlake serves students in grades K-8. Two-hour core model: Core academics are completed in two focused hours each morning.

Core academics are completed in two focused hours each morning. Mastery-based progression: Students advance when they demonstrate mastery, not on a fixed calendar.

Students advance when they demonstrate mastery, not on a fixed calendar. Life skills workshops: Afternoons cover public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, financial literacy, and leadership.

Afternoons cover public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, financial literacy, and leadership. Dedicated guides: Alpha Southlake students are supported by guides who coach, mentor, and set goals with them individually.

Alpha Southlake students are supported by guides who coach, mentor, and set goals with them individually. Third-party assessment: Student progress is monitored using third-party standardized assessments.

Student progress is monitored using third-party standardized assessments. Tuition: Annual tuition at Alpha Southlake is $40,000.

How Does This Expansion Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and that demand is driving our expansion into new communities like Southlake," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall, including Southlake, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence, and gain the skills they need for the future."

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent.

It is the combination families point to most often: students learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Alpha Southlake open?

Alpha Southlake opens for the 2026-2027 school year.

What grades does Alpha Southlake offer?

Alpha Southlake serves students in grades K-8.

Where is Alpha Southlake located?

Alpha Southlake is located at 1750 Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248.

How does the academic model at Alpha Southlake work?

Students at Alpha Southlake complete mastery-based core academics in two hours each morning, supported by guides, then spend afternoons in life skills workshops.

How do families apply to Alpha Southlake?

Families can apply to Alpha Southlake at https://alpha.school/southlake/, where tuition, address, and enrollment details are posted.

For more information, please visit https://alpha.school/southlake/ or Google Business Profile: https://share.google/QvzmoZB9s2aWg9Sth.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact: Daphne Ortiz, [email protected], 323.864.9890

SOURCE Alpha School