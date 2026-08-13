Alpha School Expands to Santa Monica With New K-8 Campus Opening Fall 2026

Enrollment Now Open for Founding Families as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School, a national network of K-12 private schools known for its AI-powered, mastery-based learning model, is opening a new campus in Santa Monica, California this fall. Alpha Santa Monica will serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade at 3002 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405, with doors opening for the 2026-2027 school year. Families can learn more and apply at alpha.school/santa-monica.

Annual tuition for Alpha Santa Monica is $65,000. The campus is part of a broader wave of Alpha School openings nationwide this fall, reflecting growing family demand for a more personalized, engaging alternative to traditional schooling.

Alpha's model pairs two hours of daily mastery-based core academics, powered by adaptive AI software, with afternoon workshops in life skills such as public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership. Guides, Alpha's version of classroom educators, support students' motivation, coaching and social-emotional growth rather than delivering lectures.

Key Takeaways

Location: Alpha Santa Monica is located at 3002 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Grades: Alpha Santa Monica serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade (K-8).

Tuition: Annual tuition at Alpha Santa Monica is $65,000.

Academic model: Alpha Santa Monica combines two hours of daily mastery-based core academics with afternoon life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership.

Opening date: Alpha Santa Monica opens for the 2026-2027 school year this fall.

Apply: Families can learn more and apply at alpha.school/santa-monica.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Families across the country are rethinking what a great education looks like, moving away from one-size-fits-all classrooms toward models that let each student progress at their own pace. At Alpha Santa Monica, students spend two hours each morning on mastery-based core academics, using adaptive software that adjusts in real time to what a student knows and what they need next. Afternoons are reserved for life skills workshops in areas like public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership, taught by guides who coach and mentor students rather than lecture them.

What Makes Alpha Santa Monica Unique?

Grade levels: kindergarten through eighth grade (K-8).

Two-hour core academic model covering math, reading, writing and other foundational subjects.

Mastery-based progression, meaning students advance once they demonstrate understanding rather than by seat time.

Afternoon life skills workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership.

Guides who lead workshops and provide coaching, motivation and social-emotional support throughout the day.

Student progress monitored using third-party standardized assessments.

Annual tuition of $65,000.

How Does This Expansion Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and that demand is driving our expansion into new communities like Santa Monica," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall, including Santa Monica, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence, and gain the skills they need for the future."

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha School Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent.

Parents describe the model's core promise as helping children learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Alpha Santa Monica open?

Alpha Santa Monica opens for the 2026-2027 school year this fall.

What grades does Alpha Santa Monica offer?

Alpha Santa Monica serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade (K-8).

Where is Alpha Santa Monica located?

Alpha Santa Monica is located at 3002 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

How does the Alpha Santa Monica academic model work?

Alpha Santa Monica combines two hours of daily mastery-based core academics, powered by adaptive AI software, with afternoon life skills workshops led by guides in areas like public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork and leadership.

How do families apply to Alpha Santa Monica?

Families can learn more and apply to Alpha Santa Monica at alpha.school/santa-monica.

For more information, please visit alpha.school/santa-monica and/or Google Business Profile.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact

Daphne Ortiz

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312.488.3472

SOURCE Alpha School