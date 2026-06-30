Alpha School Premieres Teachers 2.0, a New Mini-Documentary Exploring the AI-Powered Future of Education, on July 9

Education Innovator MacKenzie Price and Teach For America Founder Wendy Kopp to Lead Post-Screening Discussion on AI's impact on Teachers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School today announces the virtual world premiere of Teachers 2.0, a new mini-documentary that spotlights the educators redefining teaching as AI transforms education. The film aims to explore one profound question: As artificial intelligence begins to transform the way we live, work and learn, what should remain deeply, undeniably human in education?

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The documentary will premiere during a free, live, virtual watch party on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 4:00 p.m.to 5:30 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET). Following the screening, viewers can join a live discussion featuring the education leaders highlighted in the film, who will share their perspectives on how AI is changing the role of teachers and why human connection has never been more important.

Teachers 2.0 is a film about how the role of the teacher will be impacted in the age of AI. It is a film that spotlights inspirational teachers reimagining education responsibly and effectively. The documentary explores what school leaders and educators are doing to prepare students for the AI world and what's possible when teachers carefully integrate technology while preserving critical human approaches in education – like mentoring, motivating students, providing personal support and helping them build the life skills they cannot get from a screen.

The post-screening conversation will be led by MacKenzie Price, Co-Founder of Alpha School and 2 Hour Learning, and Wendy Kopp, Founder of Teach For America and Co-Founder of Teach For All. They will be joined by educators and leaders featured in the film, including nationally recognized education consultant and Fulbright Scholar Samantha DePalo, licensed therapist and behavioral scientist Matthew Shenker, and veteran educator and a Florida Principal of the Year, Christie Ray.

"For a long time, the conversation about AI in education has focused on the wrong question," said Price. "People keep asking whether AI will replace teachers. That is not what is happening. What AI actually does is take the parts of education that are repetitive and bureaucratic and hands them off. That frees teachers to do the work that's genuinely irreplaceable: knowing a kid, motivating them, helping them believe they can do hard things and offering the deep emotional support only a human can provide. That is what this film is about."

The virtual premiere will also feature a live audience Q&A, giving parents, educators, and school leaders an opportunity to challenge assumptions and explore what this shift could mean for teachers, students, and classrooms.

Following the event, Teachers 2.0 will be available to stream on Alpha School's YouTube channel.

To register for the premiere, visit https://go.alpha.school/virtual-watch-party-premiere-teachers-2.0.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K–8 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests, but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

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SOURCE Alpha School