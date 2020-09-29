Alpha Software Breaks the Price Barrier for Low-Code Development and Deployment of Custom Enterprise Web and Offline-Capable Mobile Apps

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Software Corporation today announced Alpha Anywhere Community Edition, a free version with all of the features of its full-stack, top-rated Alpha Anywhere web and mobile app development and deployment platform.

Alpha Anywhere Community Edition allows developers to build as many apps as they need with no restrictions on complexity or power. As a result, developers can develop custom apps for companies and consulting firms or build new commercial SaaS apps at their own pace for free.

The announcement eliminates the price barrier for secure, high performance app development when the need for rapid, innovative app solutions is greater than ever. Once apps are built, they can seamlessly be deployed to Alpha Cloud running on AWS servers in the USA, Europe, Australia/Asia Pacific and Africa for as little as $99 per month.

Developers can create sophisticated mobile forms apps with advanced data validations, lookups and queries, data mapping, data processing, reporting, and analytics. Alpha Anywhere is designed to produce apps that meet stringent security requirements for healthcare, financial services and government. Extensive integration capabilities ensure compatibility with existing systems. The free development license includes complimentary access to video tutorials, documentation, app templates, and a large active developer community around the globe.

"Until now, getting an enterprise-grade low-code platform was not possible for most companies because of prohibitive pricing models," said Richard Rabins, CEO of Alpha Anywhere. "By introducing a completely free development environment, coupled with affordable cloud deployment, Alpha is eliminating the price barrier and removing the risk historically associated with investing in a low-code development platform."

Learn more and get a free license of Alpha Anywhere Community Edition at: https://www.alphasoftware.com/build-apps-for-free-community-edition-download

Alpha Software Corporation, based in Massachusetts, produces award-winning software that speeds offline-capable, mobile and web app development and deployment. The core technology includes Alpha Anywhere®, a full stack front-end and back-end, low-code platform for web and mobile development and deployment, and Alpha TransForm®, which turns complex paper forms and business processes into scalable, offline-capable mobile apps in just a few hours. For more information, visit https://www.alphasoftware.com/

