Alpha Source Group Evolves as Next-Generation Services Partner

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Source Group (ASG), the most comprehensive next-generation services partner, has recently expanded their product offerings and geographic footprint to be better positioned to more quickly and efficiently meet the repair and maintenance needs of healthcare providers across the country.

Over the past year, ASG has implemented a strategic plan that enhanced their ISO capabilities in technical services, depot services and parts supply chain. The new model ensures that ASG is able to more quickly and efficiently respond to the service and repair needs of their healthcare customers, no matter how complex. In addition, ASG invested in its four strategically located centers of excellence around the country to create a service model that is scalable to meet the needs of larger healthcare systems.

"Our customers tell us they like how fast, flexible and friendly we are, and the proof is in our customer satisfaction rating which stands at 4.8 out of 5 stars," said Vionnta Rivers, chief revenue officer for Alpha Source Group. "We can scale up quickly, cover the entire nation, and partner with anyone because of the depth and breadth of our knowledge across virtually all medical device brands. ASG gives providers peace of mind by helping them find the optimal way to manage their medical equipment repair and service needs."

The new model provides for comprehensive, reliable, high-quality services that help healthcare systems keep costs predictable, minimize downtime and is also fully compliant with regulatory standards: ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016. ASG's customized solutions can also provide a comprehensive plan designed to keep equipment at peak performance and operating reliably as long as possible.

ASG's national team of expert field service engineers are trained to install, service and repair in a way that avoids impacting the day-to-day work of healthcare operations. In April, ASG hired Pete Strimaitis as senior vice president of service to lead that team.

"Our customers are looking for ways to operate more efficiently, improve their quality of patient care and better manage costs," said Rivers. "We've evolved to become the next-generation ISO to meet the needs of healthcare providers as the industry continues to transition from fee-for-service to a value-based model of care."

About Alpha Source Group

Alpha Source Group provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment for healthcare customers and their equipment repair providers. A unique blend of OEM quality and ISO flexibility, Alpha Source Group is the next-generation ISO, providing service for imaging and biomed medical equipment in all major markets in the U.S. Modalities serviced include PET, PET/CT, CT, MRI, NM, SPECT & SPECT/CT, BMD, and Ultrasound. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis. For more information, visit alphasourcegroup.com or call 800-654-9845.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Additional assets and background materials are available on Alpha Source Group's online RSNA press room: rsna.vporoom.com/AlphaSourceGroup. Company leaders will be available during RSNA at Booth #3959. Please call or email to schedule an interview.

SOURCE Alpha Source Group

Related Links

http://alphasourcegroup.com

