Alpha Source Group Names New CEO; Expands Customized Service Solutions To Focus On OEM Partnerships

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Source Group (ASG), the most comprehensive next-generation services partner, has named Allan Klotsche to the position of CEO. Klotsche is charged with heading the reinvention of the nation's leading service, repair and parts provider for OEMs and healthcare providers. The company is known for its capabilities to support a vast array of diagnostic imaging (DI) equipment modalities including CT, MR, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, BMD, PET, PET CT and SPECT CT across multiple OEMs.

In the last two years, the company has expanded its product offerings, enhanced its capabilities and grown its geographic footprint to support customers' service and repair needs. Since assuming the leadership role, Klotsche continues to refine an innovative new strategic initiative to expand the company's new service offerings by partnering with OEMs to support their field service repair needs. These first-of-their-kind industry partnerships give OEMs the ability to more quickly and cost-effectively meet the service repair and maintenance needs of healthcare providers across the country.

Formerly, Klotsche served in multiple executive and CEO roles in the manufacturing industry. He earned his executive master's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he currently serves as an executive-in-residence at the Lubar School of Business. He is also a former board member of Alpha Source Group from 2015 until July of this year. Rich Springer remains in the role of president of Alpha Source Group. Together, the two executives are focused on the innovative and entrepreneurial direction of the company.

Over the last two years, ASG has made strategic investments in enhancing its ISO capabilities and technical services. That included expanding depot services and an extensive parts supply chain. The improved infrastructure has given ASG the ability to support OEMs in need of complete repair solutions that more quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of their healthcare customers, no matter how complex. In addition, ASG's four centers of excellence, strategically located around the country, offer OEMs a service model that is scalable and meets the needs of larger healthcare systems.

The medical equipment repair and service industry is estimated to be a $3.7 billion market. The industry is evolving rapidly as reduced reimbursement rates, accelerated by COVID-19, drive consolidation across all sectors of the industry. That consolidation has led to a growing need in the marketplace, particularly for OEMs looking for customized approaches that meet the full continuum of provider service and repair needs including field service engineers, depot, scopes, surgical instruments and power equipment, imaging replacement parts and aftermarket batteries. ASG's rigorous quality management service model is also fully compliant with regulatory standards ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016. The company's quality standards are also routinely reviewed by their OEM partners which contributes to ASG's commitment to quality and continuous improvement.

Says Klotsche, "Alpha Source Group's full spectrum of service offerings combined with our exceptional national field service team is well positioned to meet the demands of OEMs in need of a partner that can provide essential maintenance and repair with the highest standards of excellence. Our ability to scale rapidly gives OEMs peace of mind knowing that their customers will be serviced quickly, cost-effectively and that the job will be done right and on time."

About Alpha Source Group

Alpha Source Group provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment for OEMs, healthcare facilities and other equipment repair providers. A unique blend of OEM quality and ISO flexibility, Alpha Source Group is the next-generation ISO, providing service for imaging and biomed medical equipment in all major markets in the U.S. Modalities serviced include PET, PET/CT, CT, MRI, NM, SPECT & SPECT/CT, BMD, and Ultrasound. The companies under the Alpha Source Group umbrella include Alpha Source, BC Technical and Medical Optics. Each organization brings its specialty in biomed, surgical or imaging solutions to create a comprehensive set of capabilities. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis. For more information, visit alphasourcegroup.com or call 800-654-9845.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Additional assets and background materials are available on Alpha Source Group's online RSNA press room: rsna.vporoom.com/AlphaSourceGroup . Company leaders will be available during RSNA. Please call or email to schedule a virtual interview.

SOURCE Alpha Source Group

Related Links

https://alphasourcegroup.com

