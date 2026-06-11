Alpha Summer Enrollment is Open Nationwide, Giving Families a Chance to Experience Alpha School

Five-day summer program combines personalized academics, hands-on life skills workshops, and continued access to Alpha's AI-powered learning platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School today announced that enrollment is open for Alpha Summer, a five-day immersive program that gives families an inside look at Alpha's unique education model and helps determine if it's the right fit for their child. Available in 25 locations across the country, Alpha Summer offers the flexibility to attend a nearby campus or turn the experience into a memorable summer getaway at one of Alpha's destination locations.

"Parents have heard about Alpha and are naturally curious whether it could be the right fit for their family," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "Alpha Summer gives them the chance to see it for themselves. In just one week, families can experience personalized learning, see how students build life skills, and understand what makes Alpha different. By Friday, they'll know whether it's the right environment for their child."

Each morning, students engage in personalized academics powered by Alpha's AI-powered tutor. Afternoons are dedicated to hands-on workshops designed to build confidence, creativity, teamwork, leadership and areal-world problem-solving.

Depending on their age and location, students may participate in activities such as drone relays, survival medicine training, toy invention and prototyping, app development, autonomous robotics, or the design of smart greenhouse systems that integrate plant science, live sensor technology, and AI-assisted coding.

Beyond their week-long experience, students will continue to have access to Alpha's AI-powered learning platform for the remainder of the summer, enabling them to continue learning at their own pace after the program concludes.

Alpha Summer sessions will be offered throughout the season, with the final program concluding during the week of August 24 in the Hamptons.

Parents and students interested can learn more and reserve a spot by visiting https://summer.alpha.school/.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K–8 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests, but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

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SOURCE Alpha School