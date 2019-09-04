Alpha Tau Medical Appoints Jefferson University Radiation Oncologist Robert Den as Chief Medical Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Tau Medical , developer of the breakthrough alpha radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT, announced today the appointment of Dr. Robert B. Den, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In his new role, and as a prominent expert and accomplished clinician, Dr. Den will lead the clinical research functions for Alpha Tau, furthering the company mission of innovation in cancer therapy.

Dr. Den is currently an Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, Cancer Biology, and Urology at Thomas Jefferson University, who specializes in radiation oncology and co-leads the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Multidisciplinary Genitourinary Clinic. Dr. Den's research has spanned the basic science, translational, and clinical spectrum with over 120 publications and funding from the Prostate Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society and United States Department of Defense. He has designed and completed several clinical trials incorporating novel agents with radiation therapy. He currently serves as the Chair for the Data Safety and Monitoring Committee and is a member of the Institutional Review Board.

"I envision alpha emitting radiation-based therapy being employed across multiple malignancies, either as primary therapy or in conjunction with immuno-oncology treatments. We have only scratched the surface of the potential indications for this technology. I am privileged to join the Alpha Tau team and take part in this exciting revolution in radiation oncology," commented Dr. Den. "The prospects for Alpha DaRT are tremendous, and I look forward to helping clinicians around the world unleash its full potential."

Dr. Den attended Yale University, and received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 2006. He performed his internship at Massachusetts General Hospital and residency at Thomas Jefferson University. Today, he treats a wide array of tumors, with particular focus on genitourinary and gynecologic malignancies. Dr. Den has vast experience in brachytherapy, developing the High Dose Rate Prostate Cancer Program and initiating Intravascular Coronary Artery Brachytherapy at Thomas Jefferson University.

"I am glad to see leaders in their fields continuing to join Alpha Tau," said Uzi Sofer, CEO of Alpha Tau Medical. "Having Dr. Den leading our medical team will be essential for our clinical efforts, especially as we approach the upcoming initiation of our clinical trials in the US and Canada, and discussions with regulators on a potential marketing approval. Bobby brings a unique mix of medical and clinical expertise that will serve us well as we rapidly expand the base of practitioners providing this potentially life-saving treatment to patients in need."

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-Emitters Radiation Therapy) delivers high-precision alpha radiation that is released when radioactive substances decay inside the tumor. The short-range alpha particles effectively kill the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue.

Alpha Tau Medical is currently running clinical trials around the world in metastatic breast cancer as well as skin and head and neck cancer. The company's first clinical study was recently completed in patients suffering from squamous cell carcinoma of the skin, head and neck. Most of the study patients had been previously treated by either surgery or radiotherapy. The results showed a complete response rate of more than 70%, as well as exceptional statistics on long-term followup.

Clinical collaborations with dozens of leading cancer centers worldwide are in process for the investigation of additional indications, including pancreatic, breast, prostate, gynecological, skin, and head and neck cancers. Collaborating centers include Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, USA, Montreal University Hospital Center, Canada, Tokyo Medical and Dental University and National Cancer Center, Japan.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israeli biotech company that focuses on R&D and commercialization of the first alpha-radiation based cancer treatment for solid tumors, Alpha DaRT. For more information, please visit www.alphatau.com.

