Alpha Timeshare Consultants Releases Year-End Report Highlighting Growth, Payment Model Updates, and Community Engagement

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Timeshare Consultants, an Orlando-based, family-owned timeshare exit firm, has released its 2025 year-end report detailing company growth, refinements to its exit process, updates to its payment structure, and continued community involvement throughout the Orlando area.

In 2025, Alpha Timeshare Consultants enhanced its proprietary three-part process designed to help timeshare owners pursue permanent contract cancellations. The process includes a free consultation, a detailed contract review, and a customized release strategy tailored to each client's situation. These services are intended to assist owners seeking relief from timeshare obligations with major resort brands, including Wyndham, Hilton, and Westgate.

As part of its operational updates, Alpha Timeshare Consultants adjusted its payment structure to reduce early financial pressure on timeshare owners. Under the revised model, the initial payment is not due until 30 days after the exit process begins, giving clients time to understand the process before any financial commitment is required.

Rather than requiring large upfront fees, the company introduced reduced monthly installment options for qualifying clients. This approach spreads costs over time and helps households manage expenses while the exit process is underway, particularly as living costs and resort fees continue to rise.

Alongside operational growth, Alpha Timeshare Consultants emphasized trust, transparency, and reliability as guiding principles for its service delivery. Building long-term relationships within the Orlando community remained a central focus throughout the year.

In 2025, being involved in the community was still a top priority. Team members participated in initiatives such as meal service programs, neighborhood clean-ups along the South Orange Blossom Trail corridor, charity runs supporting after-school programs, and back-to-school supply drives for students in need.

The company also collaborated with Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe (District 3) on several community events. In October, Alpha volunteers helped organize activities for hundreds of attendees at the annual Halloween celebration at Cypress Grove Park. During the Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner in Taft, team members served more than 300 hot holiday meals to residents from nearby apartment complexes and mobile-home communities.

Looking ahead to 2026, Alpha Timeshare Consultants plans to place greater emphasis on education by reaching timeshare owners earlier and providing clear information about exit options before ownership costs become unmanageable. The company also intends to expand employee volunteer hours, strengthen partnerships with community leaders, and continue refining internal processes as timeshare contracts and regulations evolve.

Alpha Timeshare Consultants is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and specializes in transparent, document-supported strategies designed to help timeshare owners pursue permanent contract releases. The firm maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

