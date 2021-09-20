Alpha Variance Solutions Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Alpha Variance Solutions is proud to announce that we are now officially certified as a Women's Business Enterprise! Tweet this

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC-Metro NY is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About Alpha Variance Solutions:

Alpha Variance Solutions is a woman-owned, New York City based company. Founded in 2015, after a decade of providing successful implementation services to fortune 500 clients. Alpha Variance Solutions was created to address the most common and simplest need in this industry; a partner who listens and can lead clients through a well planned and executed implementation path.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

SOURCE Alpha Variance Solutions

