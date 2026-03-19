Alpha Vision Launches AI Agent for Security and Business at ISC West 2026 to Transform Video Security and Enhance Business Performance

Alpha Vision has introduced its new AI Agent for Security and Business at ISC West, marking a significant advancement in AI-powered video intelligence for modern security operations. The new intelligence layer enables organizations to transform traditional surveillance into proactive risk management by continuously analyzing video feeds, detecting anomalies, and generating structured incident reports in real time. With customizable AI algorithms, automated analysis, and scheduled workflow reporting, the platform helps security teams identify emerging threats, uncover risk patterns, and make faster, data-driven decisions. Users can also query the system using natural language, allowing the chatbot to automatically generate security reports and automate workflows that deliver daily insights. By turning security data into operational intelligence, the platform also helps businesses improve efficiency, reduce investigation costs, and enhance overall operational performance.

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley–based leader in AI-powered video intelligence, today announced the launch of its new AI Agent for Security and Business at ISC West. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 31045 to experience firsthand how this advanced intelligence layer is redefining modern video security operations.

Designed to enhance situational awareness and operational efficiency, the AI Agent for Security and Business enables organizations to move beyond passive surveillance toward proactive risk management.

By allowing users to define custom AI algorithms aligned with specific operational objectives, the system continuously scans video feeds to detect anomalies and surface meaningful insights in real time. These insights not only improve security outcomes but also support business performance by reducing manual monitoring, accelerating investigations, and enabling teams to allocate resources more efficiently.

Unlike traditional video management systems that rely on manual monitoring and reactive investigations, Alpha Vision's AI Agent for Security and Business automates analysis across all connected feeds. The platform proactively generates structured incident summaries and identifies recurring risk patterns, integrating seamlessly into daily automated workflows to help organizations maintain maximum safety and operational control.

Key Solution Highlights

Customizable AI Algorithms: Users can configure algorithms tailored to specific security goals, operational policies, and risk profiles.

Users can configure algorithms tailored to specific security goals, operational policies, and risk profiles. Automated Video Analysis: Continuous, AI-driven scanning of all video feeds detects anomalies without manual intervention.



Continuous, AI-driven scanning of all video feeds detects anomalies without manual intervention. Comprehensive Reporting: Structured incident summaries and trend analysis provide actionable intelligence for faster decision-making.

Structured incident summaries and trend analysis provide actionable intelligence for faster decision-making. Scheduled Workflow Automation: Automated daily reports and risk assessments streamline security operations.

Automated daily reports and risk assessments streamline security operations. Enhanced Operational Visibility: Consolidated insights deliver a clearer view of patterns, vulnerabilities, and emerging threats.

Consolidated insights deliver a clearer view of patterns, vulnerabilities, and emerging threats. Workflow Automation: Ask questions in natural language and let the AI chatbot generate security reports while automatically triggering workflows that deliver daily security insights.

Ask questions in natural language and let the AI chatbot generate security reports while automatically triggering workflows that deliver daily security insights. Enhanced Business Performance: AI-generated insights help organizations optimize operations by reducing investigation time, improving resource allocation, and enabling faster data-driven decisions that support productivity and operational efficiency.

"Security teams today are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of video data," said Song Cao, Founder and CEO of Alpha Vision. "Our AI Agent for Security and Business transforms raw footage into structured intelligence, empowering organizations to detect risks earlier, respond faster, and operate more strategically."

The AI Agent for Security and Business reflects Alpha Vision's commitment to advancing physical security through practical, scalable AI solutions. By combining customizable intelligence with automated workflows, the platform helps enterprises reduce investigation time, improve safety outcomes, and optimize resource allocation. These capabilities enable organizations to operate more efficiently, minimize operational disruptions, and ultimately improve overall business performance.

Security professionals attending ISC West can visit Booth 31045 for a live demonstration and learn how the AI Agent for Security and Business can integrate with existing video security infrastructure.

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a leading provider of AI-powered physical security solutions. Its flagship Physical AI Platform integrates advanced hardware, intelligent software, and automation workflows to deliver real-time threat detection, autonomous deterrence, and operational intelligence across industries including retail, multifamily, and construction.

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Technology Business Professional Services Safety and Security

Media Contact

Yi Jin, Ph.D.

Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn URL: linkedin.com/in/yijin

SOURCE Alpha Vision