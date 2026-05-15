Alpha Vision to Showcase AI Specialist for Warehouses and Retail at ICSC LAS VEGAS 2026

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley–based video security intelligence platform for physical security, today announced it will attend ICSC LAS VEGAS 2026, taking place May 18–20, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 743X to experience Alpha Vision's newly announced AI Specialist for Warehouses and Retail.

Designed for modern physical security and operations teams, Alpha Vision's AI Specialist for Warehouses and Retail enables organizations to turn existing camera networks into an intelligent security and operations platform. Instead of relying on manual monitoring and reactive investigation, teams can use Alpha Vision to search and retrieve video footage, prioritize alerts, investigate incidents across time and location, generate automated reports, and answer operational or security questions using natural language.

For warehouses, logistics facilities, retail locations, and commercial properties, the platform helps teams detect incidents faster, understand what happened, and respond before small issues escalate into larger risks. Alpha Vision's AI-powered intelligence layer can help surface suspicious behavior, unauthorized access, theft-related activity, safety concerns, operational inefficiencies, and recurring incident patterns across connected camera feeds.

The announcement comes as the retail and commercial real estate ecosystem continues to prioritize technology innovation, operational efficiency, and risk reduction. ICSC LAS VEGAS brings together thousands of industry decision-makers across marketplaces, retail, commercial real estate, and technology.

Key Solution Highlights

Video Security Intelligence Platform: Transform existing surveillance systems into a proactive intelligence layer for physical security.

Transform existing surveillance systems into a proactive intelligence layer for physical security. AI Specialist for Warehouses and Retail: Purpose-built workflows for environments where loss prevention, safety, access control, and operational visibility are critical.

Purpose-built workflows for environments where loss prevention, safety, access control, and operational visibility are critical. Natural Language Video Search: Ask questions in plain language and quickly retrieve relevant moments from video footage.

Ask questions in plain language and quickly retrieve relevant moments from video footage. Automated Incident Reporting: Generate structured reports, summaries, and operational insights without manual video review.

Generate structured reports, summaries, and operational insights without manual video review. Proactive Threat Detection: Identify suspicious activity, emerging risks, and recurring patterns across connected camera feeds.

Identify suspicious activity, emerging risks, and recurring patterns across connected camera feeds. Workflow Automation: Trigger alarms, escalate incidents, and streamline daily security and operations workflows.

Trigger alarms, escalate incidents, and streamline daily security and operations workflows. Operational Intelligence: Help teams reduce investigation time, improve resource allocation, and make faster data-driven decisions.

"Alpha Vision was built to help security teams see, understand, and act faster," added Song Cao. "At ICSC, we're excited to show how our AI Specialist for Warehouses and Retail can help property owners, retailers, and operators protect assets, improve response, and unlock greater value from their existing video infrastructure."

Security, retail, warehouse, and commercial property professionals attending ICSC LAS VEGAS 2026 can visit Alpha Vision at Booth 743X for a live demonstration and learn how the platform integrates with existing video security infrastructure.

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a video security intelligence platform for physical security — a VIP for physical security — helping organizations transform traditional surveillance into proactive, AI-powered security and operational intelligence. Alpha Vision combines advanced video understanding, natural language search, automated reporting, and workflow automation to help teams detect threats, investigate incidents, and act faster across environments including retail, warehouses, multifamily properties, commercial properties, and construction sites.

Media Contact

Yi Jin, Ph.D.

Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Vision