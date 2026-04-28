Alpha Vision Introduces AI Agent for Construction Safety and Operations at ENR Future Tech 2026

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley-based player in AI-powered video intelligence, today announced its participation in ENR Future Tech 2026, where it will showcase its AI Agent for Construction Safety and Operations. Attendees are invited to experience how AI-driven agents are redefining safety, compliance, and operational visibility across construction and infrastructure projects.

Moving Beyond Traditional Surveillance

Built for the unique challenges of construction environments, the AI Agent goes beyond traditional surveillance by continuously interpreting video activity in the context of safety protocols, operational workflows, and risk indicators.

From active job sites to large-scale infrastructure projects, the AI Agent enables teams to detect critical issues such as unsafe behaviors, unauthorized access to restricted zones, PPE compliance violations, equipment misuse, and workflow inefficiencies, in real time.

By aligning AI models with project-specific safety standards and internal procedures, the system ensures that monitoring is not only proactive, but also compliance-driven.

Automating Safety Audits and Compliance Reporting

Unlike conventional systems that require manual audits and fragmented reporting, Alpha Vision's AI Agent automatically generates structured, time-stamped incident logs and compliance-ready reports. These reports streamline safety audits, reduce administrative burden, and provide full traceability across job site operations.

In addition to enhancing safety and compliance, the AI Agent delivers operational intelligence that helps construction teams optimize resource allocation, improve workflow efficiency, and minimize costly delays.

Key Solution Highlights

AI Agent for Real-Time Risk Detection: Identifies unsafe behaviors, hazards, and compliance violations as they occur

Identifies unsafe behaviors, hazards, and compliance violations as they occur Automated Safety & Compliance Reporting: Generates time-stamped, audit-ready reports for regulatory and internal use

Generates time-stamped, audit-ready reports for regulatory and internal use 24/7 Intelligent Monitoring: Continuous oversight across job sites, equipment zones, and restricted areas

Continuous oversight across job sites, equipment zones, and restricted areas Operational Intelligence Layer: Detects inefficiencies in workflows, staffing, and site utilization

Detects inefficiencies in workflows, staffing, and site utilization Custom Rule Configuration: Adapts AI Agent behavior to project-specific safety standards and requirements

Adapts AI Agent behavior to project-specific safety standards and requirements AI-Powered Search & Reporting: Instantly query video data using natural language to generate insights and reports

Bridging Physical Security and Operational Intelligence

"Construction teams operate under constant pressure to maintain safety while meeting aggressive timelines," said Song Cao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Alpha Vision. "Our AI Agent transforms video from a passive recording tool into an active safety and operations system, helping teams stay ahead of risk while improving performance across the board."

The AI Agent for Construction Safety and Operations reflects Alpha Vision's continued investment in vertical-specific AI solutions that address real-world operational challenges. By integrating compliance intelligence with automated workflows, the platform empowers construction and infrastructure organizations to scale safely and efficiently while maintaining full visibility and control.

"ENR Future Tech is the perfect stage to introduce our AI Agent to the construction industry," added Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision. "We are bridging the gap between physical security and operational intelligence, bringing Silicon Valley AI innovation directly to the job site to solve the industry's most pressing challenges."

Experience Alpha Vision at ENR Future Tech 2026

ENR Future Tech attendees can visit Alpha Vision at Kiosk 5 in the Late-Stage Start-Up Pavilion for a live demonstration and learn how the platform integrates seamlessly with existing camera systems to deliver immediate value.

About Alpha Vision

Alpha Vision is a leading provider of AI-powered physical security solutions. Its flagship Physical AI Platform integrates advanced hardware, intelligent software, and automation workflows to deliver real-time threat detection, autonomous deterrence, and operational intelligence across industries including retail, multifamily, and construction.

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Media Contact

Yi Jin, Ph.D.

Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Vision