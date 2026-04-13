Alpha Vision Showcases AI Agent for Cannabis Security at NECANN 2026

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley-based leader in AI-powered video intelligence, today announced its participation in the 2026 New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) and NECANN Cup in Boston. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #817 to experience how AI-driven security and business intelligence are redefining cannabis operations.

Built for the unique regulatory and operational demands of cannabis businesses, the AI Agent for Cannabis Dispensary and Cannabis Cultivation Center Security goes beyond traditional surveillance by continuously interpreting video activity in the context of compliance rules, operational workflows, and risk indicators.

From cultivation sites to retail dispensaries, the platform enables operators to detect potential violations such as unauthorized access to restricted zones, product handling inconsistencies, after-hours activity, and diversion risks, in real time.

By aligning AI models with state-specific cannabis regulations and internal SOPs, the system ensures that security operations are not only proactive, but also compliance-driven.

Unlike conventional systems that require manual audits and fragmented reporting, Alpha Vision's AI Agent automatically generates structured, time-stamped incident logs and compliance-ready reports. These reports streamline regulatory audits, reduce administrative burden, and provide full traceability across operations.

In addition to enhancing compliance, the platform delivers operational intelligence that helps cannabis businesses optimize staffing, improve workflow efficiency, and reduce costly disruptions.

Key Solution Highlights

Compliance-Aware AI Monitoring: Detects activities that may violate cannabis regulations, including unauthorized access, diversion risks, and SOP deviations

Detects activities that may violate cannabis regulations, including unauthorized access, diversion risks, and SOP deviations Automated Audit & Compliance Reporting: Generates time-stamped, regulator-ready reports to simplify audits and inspections

Generates time-stamped, regulator-ready reports to simplify audits and inspections 24/7 Intelligent Surveillance: Continuous monitoring across grow rooms, vaults, dispensary floors, and storage areas

Continuous monitoring across grow rooms, vaults, dispensary floors, and storage areas Operational Intelligence Layer: Identifies inefficiencies in workflows, staffing, and facility usage

Identifies inefficiencies in workflows, staffing, and facility usage Custom Rule Configuration: Adapt AI behavior to state laws, licensing requirements, and internal policies

Adapt AI behavior to state laws, licensing requirements, and internal policies AI-Powered Search & Reporting: Instantly query video data using natural language to generate compliance and incident reports

"Cannabis businesses operate under some of the most stringent regulatory frameworks in any industry," said Song Cao. "Our AI Agent transforms video from a passive requirement into an active compliance and business tool, helping operators stay ahead of risk while improving performance across the board."

The AI Agent for Cannabis Dispensary and Cultivation Security reflects Alpha Vision's continued investment in vertical-specific AI solutions that address real-world operational challenges. By integrating compliance intelligence with automated workflows, the platform empowers cannabis operators to scale confidently while maintaining full control and visibility.

NECANN attendees can visit Booth #817 for a live demonstration and learn how Alpha Vision integrates seamlessly with existing camera systems to deliver immediate compliance and operational value.

Recognized in industry-leading reports and Best Lists, including:

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a leading provider of AI-powered physical security solutions. Its flagship Physical AI Platform integrates advanced hardware, intelligent software, and automation workflows to deliver real-time threat detection, autonomous deterrence, and operational intelligence across industries including retail, multifamily, and construction.

Media Contact

Yi Jin, Ph.D.

Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision

Alpha Vision

1901 S. Bascom Avenue #1180

Campbell, CA 95008

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Vision