Alpha Wire Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Distributor of the Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Alpha Wire's 2017 Distributor of the Year Award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV. The award is based on the following categories: Overall Sales, Sales Growth, Marketing Support, New Product Support, Innovation, and Customer Service.

The award was presented by Patricia Carvallo, Global Director of Channel Management at Alpha Wire and given to Bruce Olson, Technology Business Manager at Digi-Key.

Alpha Wire products are ideal for a broad range of applications and markets to help customers solve critical production and manufacturing challenges. With 12 product families encompassing more than 50,000 products available worldwide, Alpha is dedicated to providing the right product for every application.

Alpha Wire's expansive portfolio of products including wire, cable, tubing, and accessories is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Alpha Wire products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

