AlphaBiolabs: Leading testing laboratory launches the most powerful DNA relationship test available

News provided by

AlphaBiolabs

10 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading testing laboratory AlphaBiolabs has just launched the most powerful DNA relationship test available.  This provides customers with additional reassurance and the best chance of receiving a conclusive result.

All relationship DNA tests work in the same way – by analyzing and comparing the DNA samples of individuals to identify matching DNA at a number of markers (loci).  This determines the likelihood of the individuals being related. 

Continue Reading
AlphaBiolabs launches most powerful DNA test available (PRNewsfoto/AlphaBiolabs)
AlphaBiolabs launches most powerful DNA test available (PRNewsfoto/AlphaBiolabs)

But although all DNA relationship tests work in the same way, they are not all of the same quality.

The AlphaBiolabs standard DNA relationship test is already market-leading, as it analyzes 25 DNA markers (loci), whereas the industry standard only analyzes 16-21 markers.

What makes AlphaBiolabs unique is that it can now analyze up to 45 DNA markers. This means that more genetic material is analyzed, which strengthens the result and provides additional reassurance to the customer.

This is ideal for customers who want the most powerful DNA test available.

Casey Randall, Head of Genetics at AlphaBiolabs, explained: "For paternity testing, we always test 25 DNA markers as standard, as this gives at least a 99.9% chance of obtaining a conclusive result. However, we can now extend this analysis to an industry-leading 45-marker test.  This is the most powerful DNA test available and increases the chance of obtaining a conclusive result to over 99.999999%. 

"Our 45-marker tests are also particularly beneficial in cases that do not include the mother's sample, or where a close male relative, such as the potential father's brother, could be the biological father of the child."

And this ground-breaking 45-marker test is particularly helpful with complex relationship testing cases, as Casey continued to explain:

"Complex relationship tests include siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.  These tests are another way of determining paternity or maternity and are often used when the potential father or potential mother is unavailable or unwilling to participate in testing, or has passed away.

"The chance of obtaining a conclusive result in a complex relationship test will always be lower than the more straightforward paternity or maternity tests, as the DNA hasn't been directly inherited. 

"However, the new 45-marker test significantly increases the chance of obtaining a conclusive result, as more genetic material is being analyzed."

CEO David Thomas said: "By making this new 45-marker test available to the public at such an affordable price and with such quick results, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of laboratory testing and biotechnological innovation." 

DNA samples can be easily collected at home using simple and painless cheek swabs and can therefore be used on anyone, even new-born babies.

The 25-marker test starts at just $129, and the 45-marker test is available from only $198.  Confidential results are sent within 3 business days of sample receipt.  As well as offering the most powerful DNA relationship test on the market, this also makes AlphaBiolabs one of the best value and fastest DNA testing services available.

Notes to editors

AlphaBiolabs was established in 2004 and has its US headquarters in Lake Nona, Florida. 

The company is a leading and ISO 17025-accredited provider of DNA, drug, alcohol, and health testing services in the US. 

It employs state-of-the-art techniques to provide timely, accurate, and cost-efficient testing to meet a range of needs.

www.alphabiolabsusa.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239837/AlphaBiolabs.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312131/AlphaBiolabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AlphaBiolabs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.