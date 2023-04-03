alphabroder, the Leading Supplier of Wholesale Apparel and Promotional Products, Delivers the Industry's Most Comprehensive 'One-Stop-Solution'

The updated alphabroder.com allows distributors and decorators to order apparel and promotional products blank or decorated in one place.

TREVOSE, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- alphabroder, the leading supplier of wholesale apparel and promotional products, is launching its enhanced, One-Stop-Solution via alphabroder.com. The upgraded alphabroder.com will combine alphabroder and Prime Line®'s full assortment and have the most extensive assortment of apparel and promotional products in the industry.

alphabroder's goal in creating its enhanced One-Stop Solution is to give its customers one place for all their blank and decorated apparel and promotional product needs.

"alphabroder is committed to evolving to better serve our customers and partners," said Dan Pantano, President and CEO of alphabroder. "The enhanced alphabroder.com will streamline the ordering process in a way that hasn't been done before."

The updated alphabroder.com will allow customers to decorate any promotional product through alphabroder's online decoration configurator. The industry leading configurator takes what can be a cumbersome off-line process and creates a turnkey, digital experience.

alphabroder vetted their One-Stop Solution through independent research, focus groups and customer feedback. The result is a more robust alphabroder.com that provides customers with:

Full apparel and hard goods assortments

Industry leading end-to-end online Decoration Configurator

Order status tracker through entire production process

All apparel and hard goods order history

For more information about alphabroder and to explore its wide variety of promotional products, visit www.alphabroder.com.

About alphabroder:

alphabroder build brands, champion causes, acknowledge achievements and offers limitless solutions. Our more than 6,500 styles from over 60 brands of classic and trending apparel and products, including drinkware, bags, journals and technology, work hard for our customers – like promotional product distributors, athletic team dealers, screen printers, embroiderers, online retailers, and thousands of other businesses. Our customers work hard and fast, which is why we have positioned our ten distribution and production facilities to cover 99% of the US population in a one to two-day ship. Our primary focus is earning the trust of our customers which is why our Vision is: Be the Most Trusted and Valued Partner For Branded Products & Services.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kimberly De La Cruz / Daniella Colletti

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

702-600-7681

SOURCE alphabroder