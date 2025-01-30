AlphaCore Expands its Southern California Presence Through Merger with enTrust Wealth Advisors

AlphaCore continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy, adding new talent and resources.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaCore Wealth Advisory ("AlphaCore"), an independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, announced today its partnership with enTrust Wealth Advisors ("enTrust"), an independent registered investment adviser managing over $420 million in assets under advisement (AUA) as of December 31, 2024. This partnership strengthens AlphaCore's foothold in Southern California and enhances its ability to serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families.

Founded in 2018 by Michael Crawford and Daniel Conners, enTrust Wealth Advisors serves successful individuals, families, and entrepreneurs with tailored, objective advice to help them achieve their long-term financial goals. The firm focuses on simplifying financial complexities and delivering personalized wealth management solutions that aim to address all aspects of their clients' financial lives.

As part of this partnership, Crawford and Conners will join AlphaCore as Principals and Senior Wealth Advisors, alongside their knowledgeable and experienced San Diego-based team: Tara Dekel, Gillian Vapnek and Brennan Cobb.

"At AlphaCore, cultural alignment is a top priority for every partnership, as it is essential to long-term success," said Dick Pfister, CEO and Founder of AlphaCore. "I believe the enTrust team has built a remarkable reputation for client service and sustainable growth. By joining forces, we are equipping them with expanded resources to scale efficiently while maintaining their high standards, ultimately benefiting both the team and their clients."

"Through this partnership, we not only have the opportunity to dramatically expand our reach and the services available to our clients but also get to partner with a team of like-minded, dynamic professionals who share our commitment to superior client service," said Daniel Conners, Co-Founder of enTrust Wealth Advisors. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to client-first service, and I am confident that working together will create an ideal environment for continued growth and innovation," added Michael Crawford, Co-Founder of enTrust Wealth Advisors.

This announcement follows AlphaCore's recent merger with All Season Financial Advisors in Denver, CO, highlighting its ongoing momentum in strategic expansion across key geographic locations. The transaction aligns with AlphaCore's commitment to integrating top talent and expertise within its core office locations to help accelerate growth while continuing to deliver a boutique, client-centric approach.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About AlphaCore Wealth Advisory

AlphaCore is a wealth advisory firm with a national presence dedicated to helping clients build and preserve their wealth. The firm combines sophisticated wealth planning techniques with investment management services prepared for the unique market environment investors face today. The firm supports its advisors with dedicated research, customizable models, client performance reporting tools, financial planning tools, and operational and marketing resources. In addition, all advisors benefit from support in operations, client service, compliance, human resource solutions, and a robust technology infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.alphacore.com.

