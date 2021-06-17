AlphaCredit Elects to Exercise Grace Period for Payment Due on Senior Notes due 2022

MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Holding, S.A. de C.V., ("AlphaCredit" or the "Company"), a leading technology-enabled, financial services company, announced today that the Company has elected to exercise a 30-day grace period with respect to the USD$15 million cash interest payment due on June 19, 2021 with respect to its 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due in 2022 (the "Notes").

As a result, the Company will not make the coupon payment scheduled on June 19, 2021. An ad hoc group of holders of over 50% in principal amount of the Notes (the "Ad Hoc Group") has formed and has appointed financial and legal advisors that are engaged in dialogue with the Company. The Company expects to utilize the 30-day grace period to continue discussions with the Ad Hoc Group and its advisors.

About AlphaCredit©

Alpha Credit© is a technology-enabled, financial services company in Latin America that provides consumer loans to individuals and financial solutions for SMEs in Mexico and Colombia.

