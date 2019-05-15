ALPHAEON Corporation sells 4 million shares in Evolus Inc.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPHAEON Corporation announced today that it has agreed to sell approximately 4.0 million shares of common stock in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) in an underwritten public offering with Morgan Stanley acting as sole underwriter for the offering. No shares will be sold by Evolus in the offering nor will any of the sale proceeds go to Evolus. ALPHAEON has also granted Morgan Stanley a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of Evolus common stock. The primary use of proceeds will be to pay down ALPHAEON's outstanding secured debt obligations.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed by Evolus with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there by any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ALPHAEON Corporation

ALPHAEON Corporation is a company focused on developing and bringing to market highly innovative healthcare products and services.

Statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by ALPHAEON in this press release is based only on information currently available to it and speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. ALPHAEON undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ALPHAEON PRESS CONTACT:

Amy Nangle

Tel: +1-949-260-1700

