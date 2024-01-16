AlphaGen Announces Executive Leadership Team

Longtime Industry Experts to Manage One of the Largest Power Infrastructure Portfolios in the United States

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Generation, LLC ("AlphaGen"), manager of one of the largest power infrastructure portfolios in the United States, has announced its Executive Leadership Team. ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), a leading middle market infrastructure firm, recently announced the creation of AlphaGen.

AlphaGen oversees the strategic, commercial, and operational activities for ArcLight's funds' power infrastructure portfolio and assets. The power infrastructure portfolio managed by AlphaGen includes low-cost, low-carbon strategically located assets that provide critical supply to key demand centers, including throughout the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The portfolio represents a highly competitive fleet and one of the nation's largest natural gas-fired power portfolios, and will play an increasingly important role in the ongoing energy transition. The Executive Leadership Team includes:

Curt Morgan , a longtime industry executive, has been named Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of AlphaGen effective May 1, 2024 . Mr. Morgan is currently a Senior Advisor to ArcLight. He was previously CEO of Vistra, which he helped transform from a single-state provider into one of the largest power producers and retailers in the country.

Mark Sudbey will serve as interim CEO of AlphaGen until Mr. Morgan joins. Following the transition, he will serve as a Senior Advisor and Board Member of AlphaGen. Mr. Sudbey has served as CEO of AlphaGen-managed affiliate, Eastern Generation, and its predecessor, US Power Generating Company (USPG) since 2006, as well as CEO of AlphaGen-managed affiliate, Generation Bridge.

Mary Anne Brelinsky has been named President and Chief Commercial Officer of AlphaGen. Ms. Brelinsky will be responsible for leading the overall commercial-facing aspects of the AlphaGen platform. She previously served as President of EDF Energy North America, which she helped grow to become the third largest energy retail business in North America.

Stacey Peterson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Ms. Peterson was CEO of Broad Reach Power, a utility-scale battery storage developer and operator. She brings over 20 years of experience in power and utilities, public and private, largely focused on treasury, capital markets, financial reporting, and strategic analysis.

Nick Rahn will serve as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Rahn was previously the Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), where he managed generating assets across the U.S. for CPV and third-party owners. Prior to that, Mr. Rahn was CEO of Optim Energy, and Vice President of Resource Development, Environmental and Construction at PacifiCorp, a division of Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Michael Bruneau has been named EVP of Corporate Development & Strategy. Mr. Bruneau will focus on strategic initiatives, including formation and execution of corporate strategy, market analytics, project development, energy transition activities, and M&A. He most recently served as CFO of AlphaGen-managed affiliates, Eastern Generation and Generation Bridge.

Jason Buchman has been named General Counsel. Mr. Buchman will manage complex legal, commercial, regulatory and compliance matters, and will serve as AlphaGen's corporate secretary. For over 25 years, Mr. Buchman has held senior and executive roles at public and private companies specializing in wholesale power generation, exploration and production, oilfield and analytical services, and infrastructure development.

"AlphaGen has brought together a highly accomplished and experienced executive team responsible for creating a common culture and vision, capturing efficiencies, leveraging economies of scale, and driving a standard of operational excellence across ArcLight's funds' power generating portfolio," stated Mr. Morgan. "We believe we are well positioned to serve the current and future needs of the portfolios' customers as the demand for safe, reliable, and dispatchable power continues to grow. We believe our power assets will continue to play a critical role in grid reliability and energy security for decades to come."

"I am excited to partner with Curt and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors to achieve growth, value creation, and safe operations across our portfolio," Mr. Sudbey stated. "The creation of AlphaGen enables ArcLight to better manage and grow its funds' power assets, building on the capabilities forged by ArcLight over the previous decade. I am proud of what we built and confident in what is to come."

"ArcLight is excited to partner with AlphaGen's highly accomplished executive leadership team to continue our active investing into power infrastructure assets," said Andrew Brannan, Managing Director at ArcLight. "The portfolio managed by AlphaGen represents one of the largest independent power producers in the U.S. and supplies reliable, dispatchable power generation that we continue to believe will be critical to the integration of intermittent renewables and responding to demand growth from electrification."

In addition to Mr. Sudbey, the Board Members and Senior Advisors to AlphaGen will include Leo Denault, former CEO of Entergy; Anthony Haines, CEO of Toronto Hydro; and Gerry Anderson, former CEO of DTE Energy.

About AlphaGen

AlphaGen is a strategic partnership formed and owned by an affiliate of ArcLight to own and operate critical power infrastructure to help provide reliable, secure, safe, and sustainable sources of power and meet the growing infrastructure needs created by electrification. AlphaGen is led by a deeply experienced senior management team with a proven track record of strategic, operational, and commercial expertise to help create value and manage risk. AlphaGen manages over 13,000 megawatts of power infrastructure across four RTO markets (PJM, NYISO, ISONE, and CAISO), and oversees Eastern Generation, Generation Bridge, and Parkway Generation, amongst other ArcLight investments. For more information, please visit www.alphagen.com.

About ArcLight

Founded in 2001, ArcLight is a leading middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm with strategic partnerships and investments across the power, renewables, strategic gas, battery storage, and transformative infrastructure sectors. ArcLight has a long and proven track record of investing across the electrification infrastructure value chain to help support reliability, security, and sustainable infrastructure. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~1,900-person asset management partner. Since 2001, ArcLight's funds have invested in infrastructure and related business with nearly $70 billion of total capitalization. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com.

