AlphaGen Announces Successful Completion of $3.7 Billion Inaugural Corporate Financing

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Generation, LLC ("AlphaGen"), owner of one of the largest power infrastructure portfolios in the United States, today announced it has completed its inaugural corporate financings, consisting of a $2 billion senior secured term loan, $1 billion of senior notes, and a $700 million senior secured revolving credit facility. ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ArcLight"), a leading middle market infrastructure firm, announced the creation of AlphaGen earlier this year.

The financing transactions were part of a corporate reorganization where existing companies – including Parkway Generation, Generation Bridge, and recently acquired Lordstown Energy Center – became subsidiaries of AlphaGen. Net proceeds from the term loan and notes were used to repay certain indebtedness of these subsidiaries, support commercial and strategic opportunities, and fund other general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our strategic financing initiative, which strengthens our financial position and enhances our ability to capitalize on the growing demands in the power industry," said Stacey Peterson, Chief Financial Officer of AlphaGen. "This significant milestone underscores investor confidence in the AlphaGen portfolio and its strategic footprint which is well positioned to help meet growing power demand, including through ongoing work with data center developers and hyperscalers."

Citi served as lead financing bank, White & Case LLP served as counsel to AlphaGen, and Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP served as counsel to Citi and the other lead arrangers on the financing transactions.

About AlphaGen

AlphaGen is a strategic partnership formed and owned by an affiliate of ArcLight to own and operate critical power infrastructure to provide reliable, secure, safe, and sustainable sources of power and meet the growing infrastructure needs created by the increased demand for reliable power, including electrification and data center growth. AlphaGen is led, through Alpha Generation Services LLC, by a deeply experienced senior management team with a proven track record of strategic, operational, and commercial expertise to help create value and manage risk. AlphaGen owns over 11,000 megawatts of power infrastructure across four RTO markets (PJM, NYISO, ISONE, and CAISO). For more information, please visit www.alphagen.com.

About ArcLight

Founded in 2001, ArcLight is a leading middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm with strategic partnerships and investments across the power, renewables, strategic gas, battery storage, and transformative infrastructure sectors. ArcLight has a long history of investing across the electrification infrastructure value chain to help support reliability, security and sustainable infrastructure. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~1,900-person asset management partner. Since 2001, ArcLight's funds have invested in infrastructure and related businesses with approximately $75 billion of total capitalization. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com.

SOURCE Alpha Generation, LLC