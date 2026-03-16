AlphaGen Proposes Repowering and Battery Projects to Secure NYC's Long-Term Grid Reliability

At the heart of AlphaGen's proposal are the Gowanus and Narrows Repowering Projects, a transformative plan to replace aging, less efficient power generation units on six barges at the Gowanus and Narrows Generating Stations in Brooklyn with three new state-of-the-art, lower emitting power barges. The new barges will each deliver 273 MW of fast-start, dispatchable capacity critical for maintaining system stability during peak demand and extreme weather events, for a potential of 819 MW of new capacity. The projects will reduce emissions intensity by more than 50% compared to the existing units and are designed to be hydrogen-ready, aligning with New York's long-term decarbonization goals.

"New York City's electric grid is facing a growing reliability gap as older infrastructure retires and demand continues to rise," said Curt Morgan, CEO of AlphaGen. "AlphaGen's Repowering Projects would be sited in the very same location as the existing power generation units, would ensure continued reliability of the electric grid and would utilize newer, cleaner technology that can be delivered and operational on an accelerated timeline to meet the city's urgent needs."

AlphaGen expects that the New York Independent System Operator will determine that the existing Gowanus and Narrows generating units (currently authorized to operate through May 1, 2027) will be needed for reliability through at least May 1, 2029. Given tightening resource adequacy margins and uncertainty around the timing of replacement resources capable of delivering equivalent reliability services, AlphaGen anticipates these units will likely be needed even longer. The existing dual-fuel units (natural gas and ultra-low sulfur diesel (USLD)) recently demonstrated their critical role in maintaining system stability and affordability during peak winter conditions, generating over 400 hours of electricity on USLD when natural gas was either unavailable or priced 7 to 10 times higher. AlphaGen's Repowering Projects can be pursued collectively to fully replace the reliability and affordability benefits of the existing units, or individually to operate in parallel with the existing generation, should continued operation be necessary and permitted beyond May 1, 2029.

In addition to the Repowering Projects, AlphaGen's proposal includes:

Two utility-scale battery energy storage systems (the Luster Creek Energy Storage Projects) totaling 126 MW / 504 MWh at Astoria Generating Station in Queens.

A proposed 150 MW / 600 MWh battery project at the Gowanus site, with potential for barge-based deployment.

Battery energy storage systems are a critical complement to the Repowering Projects. While the repowered barges provide fast-start, dual-fuel, dispatchable capacity for extended-duration events, batteries offer near-instantaneous response to short-term fluctuations in demand and frequency. Together, these technologies form a resilient and flexible reliability backbone for New York City, ensuring both immediate and sustained support during peak load conditions, extreme weather, and electric and gas system contingencies. These projects offer a flexible, modular, and scalable portfolio that leverages existing infrastructure and minimizes environmental and community impacts.

AlphaGen's proposal aligns with the 2025 New York State Energy Plan, which recognizes the continued need for thermal-based generation to ensure reliability until clean alternatives can fully meet system needs. The company is also calling for targeted regulatory flexibility to allow for staged interconnection and continued operation of existing units during construction.

"Repowering recognizes the realities of current power technology and the need to balance reliability with sustainability. It is not intended to be an affront to the CLCPA or the Commission initiated RFI process which seeks non-emitting solutions, but to start a conversation about supporting cleaner technology as a bridge to a zero-emissions future," said Morgan. "We're proud to offer a solution that is both practical and forward-looking."

For more information, visit http://www.alphagen.com.

About AlphaGen

AlphaGen is a strategic partnership formed and owned by an affiliate of ArcLight to own and operate critical power infrastructure to help provide reliable, secure, safe, and sustainable sources of power and meet the growing infrastructure needs created by electrification. AlphaGen is led by a deeply experienced senior management team with a proven track record of strategic, operational, and commercial expertise to help create value and manage risk. AlphaGen manages over 13,000 megawatts of power infrastructure across four RTO markets (PJM, NYISO, ISONE, and CAISO), and oversees Eastern Generation, Generation Bridge, and Parkway Generation, amongst other ArcLight investments. For more information, please visit www.alphagen.com.

Media Contact: Jack Lynch; [email protected]; 908-487-1756

SOURCE Alpha Generation, LLC