AlphaGen Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Studies of Two Next-Generation Alpha Therapies at AACR 2026

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGen Therapeutics (AlphaGen), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing next-generation targeted alpha radiotherapies, today announced that it will present preclinical data on two advanced radiopharmaceutical programs at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), is being held in San Diego, California, from April 17–22.

[212Pb]Pb-AG1002 is a next-generation non-agonist SSTR2-targeting alpha radiopharmaceutical. In preclinical studies, the compound demonstrated high binding affinity and a superior tumor-to-kidney (T/K) ratio compared to agonist radioligands. It showed robust tumor growth inhibition and survival benefit across multiple models with a very favorable safety profile.

[212Pb]Pb-AG1206 is a novel FAP-targeted alpha radioligand based on a macrocyclic peptide scaffold with picomolar binding affinity. The compound has rapid tumor accumulation and renal clearance, giving rise to high T/K ratio. It showed strong anti-tumor activity in multiple preclinical tumor models. Consistent with preclinical observations, patient imaging IIT showed strong tumor uptake and clean tissue background.

"We have developed a robust pipeline of novel and differentiated targeted alpha radiotherapies. We are pleased to showcase our exciting progress in two such programs at AACR Annual Meeting 2026." said Dr. Mai-Jing Liao, CEO of AlphaGen Therapeutics. "The data to be presented underscore our commitment to advancing next-generation targeted alpha therapies and delivering significant improvements for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors."

[212Pb]Pb-AG1002，SSTR2-targeted alpha therapy

Title: Preclinical evaluation of [212Pb]Pb-AG1002, a next generation SSTR2-targeting, non-agonist radiopharmaceutical

Poster Link: Abstract 5811: Preclinical evaluation of [212Pb]Pb-AG1002, a next generation SSTR2-targeting, non-agonist radiopharmaceutical | Cancer Research | American Association for Cancer Research

Session: Radiopharmaceutical Platforms for Theranostic Precision Oncology

Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PDT

Poster #: 5811

[212Pb]Pb-AG1206，FAP-targeted alpha therapy

Title: [212Pb]Pb-AG1206, A novel fibroblast activation protein-targeted radioligand therapy demonstrated excellent efficacy and safety profile

Poster Link: Abstract 5810: [212Pb]Pb-AG1206, A novel fibroblast activation protein-targeted radioligand therapy demonstrated excellent efficacy and safety profile | Cancer Research | American Association for Cancer Research

Session: Radiopharmaceutical Platforms for Theranostic Precision Oncology

Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PDT

Poster #: 5810

About AlphaGen Therapeutics

AlphaGen Therapeutics is a radiopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative targeted radioligand therapies (RLTs). Leveraging its cutting-edge technology platform, the company aims to develop targeted RLTs for patients in China and around the world. For more information, please visit www.alphagentx.com and follow us on Wechat and LinkedIn. For business development and general inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGen Therapeutics