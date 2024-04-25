AlphaGeo announces launch of AI-powered geospatial platform to future-proof global investing

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Alpha has re-branded itself to AlphaGeo – underscoring its leadership in integrating thousands of datasets spanning climate risks, socioeconomic conditions, market factors, policy drivers and demographic trends into a spatial index that guides resilient investing across both real assets and public markets.

AlphaGeo uses advanced machine learning techniques to downscale projections of heat, storm, flood, fire, drought, sea level rise and other climate risks for any coordinate on Earth – as well as to capture the locations of all adaptation features such as sea walls, levees, desalination plants, fire stations and much more. The result is a comprehensive library of more than 50 billion datapoints comprised of nearly 100 engineered features across over 40 million indexed locations. Over a dozen actionable metrics allow asset managers to rank and benchmark location performance under three major climate scenarios and four time periods to 2100.

Chief Technology Officer Abraham Wu points out that "risk is not the determinant of a location's future – resilience is. Our holistic yet quantitative approach is the first to measure that ground truth for any location in the world."

AlphaGeo's GeoSense customized tracking indices for equity markets, providing forward guidance into which public companies or ETFs demonstrate true climate resilience. "Our foresight engine turns rising global volatility into a tailwind for alpha-seeking investors," says Dr. Michael Ferrari, AlphaGeo's Chief Scientific and Chief Investment Officer. In particular, AlphaGeo's flagship Industrial Renaissance Tracker (IRT) correlates the wave of new greenfield corporate activity in America to location resilience, helping to better assess which companies and communities will experience the greatest lift.

AlphaGeo was founded in 2022 by geopolitical strategist Dr. Parag Khanna, bestselling author of seven books including most recently MOVE: Where People are Going for a Better Future. "Complexity is overwhelming the global order," he notes. "We enable a geographical arbitrage towards the winning markets of the future as well as empower governments and corporates to invest in greater resilience."

Clients of AlphaGeo include some of the largest and most sophisticated asset managers across real estate, private equity, sovereign wealth funds, pensions, financial markets and insurance. The company raised a seed round in 2022 and is planning an A-round for mid-2024.

Visit alphageo.ai for further details and to view a product demo. For further enquiries, please contact AlphaGeo COO Mark Langan ([email protected]) or Chief of Staff Jennifer Kwek ([email protected]).

SOURCE AlphaGeo