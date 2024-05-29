AlphaGeo announces the launch of its GeoSense toolkit for asset managers

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGeo is pleased to announce the launch of its GeoSense platform for resilient asset allocation. GeoSense applies cutting-edge tools of spatial finance to construct indices tracking public equities and ETFs as well as guide opportunistic investing in real assets.

GeoSense toolkit for asset managers

GeoSense's signature product is a tracking index, the first of which is benchmarked to the BlackRock iShares Russell 2000 ETF (ticker: IWM). Our index captures a broad combination of macroeconomic, environmental and socioeconomic factors, and its backtested accuracy gives us confidence in making 1-3 month forward projections.

AlphaGeo has also pioneered the "Industrial Renaissance Tracker" (IRT), a timely data overlay including the locations of greenfield corporate commitments across key sectors of the US economy on top of our proprietary location risk and resilience indicators. The IRT can guide companies to make investments in the most sustainable locations as well as to develop portfolios of companies based on how climate-proof their investments are.

We invite clients old and new to subscribe to our monthly GeoSense market intelligence memo at our website, and to schedule a consultation with AlphaGeo's Chief Scientific and Chief Investment Officer Michael Ferrari.

Our philosophy is that volatility can be a tailwind for sophisticated investors. Now GeoSense gives them the tools to generate alpha despite today's headwinds.

Visit https://alphageo.ai/geosense/ to learn more and contact us to arrange a trial subscription.

For further information or queries, please write to [email protected]

