AlphaGraphics empowers franchise owners with Print Speak acquisition and new proprietary technology

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading provider of printing and marketing solutions, has announced the development of two new proprietary technologies offering ongoing sales training and hundreds of hours of educational courses for franchise owners. The new business tools, agLearn and agXsell, follow AlphaGraphics' acquisition of business intelligence software Print Speak in 2019.

Print Speak, an industry-leading provider of business intelligence, contact relationship management and data aggregation designed to generate more leads and grow sales, provides an array of systems and business tools to support AlphaGraphics' growth initiatives for the future.

"The acquisition of Print Speak was a major step forward in our mission to provide our franchise owners with tools for success," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development at AlphaGraphics. "The development of agLearn and agXsell for franchise centers is another milestone. These new tools fit the learning and development and sales and marketing landscape of a cutting edge franchisor."

AgLearn currently offers more than 600 courses ranging from sales techniques to equipment training to products and services provided by AlphaGraphics centers. The business tool allows franchise owners and managers to assign, monitor and assess training for team members. The implementation of agLearn creates a culture of learning excellence and empowerment for franchise centers across the country.

AgXsell is seamlessly integrated with the powerful applications of Print Speak and assists owners and sales representatives in creating a step-by-step process to make customers aware of available services and help convert leads to customers. This innovative tool is designed to provide long-term printing and marketing solutions for customers by developing customer service representative sales skills.

"Based on our growth in 2019, it's apparent that we are offering what potential franchise owners are looking for," McPherson said. "We're committed to ensuring that our franchise partners have the foundation and tools to build their AlphaGraphics business. Our investment in AgLearn and AgXsell are just the two latest examples of our partnership mentality with our franchise owners."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. AlphaGraphics' services include printing, marketing, signs and other business solutions.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 5 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), is a privately-owned holding company based in Milan, Italy. Small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers find shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions through MBE's network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people, and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network. Customized services and products are delivered with a uniquely high level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics, and PostNet. Globally, the entire MBE network currently operates over 2,550 locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 system-wide sales of €861($956) Million.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE AlphaGraphics