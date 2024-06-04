AlphaGraphics Forms National Programs Team to Help Multi-Location Businesses Achieve Brand Consistency

Leading Franchisor of Printing and Marketing Solutions Introduces New Team Ahead of Technology Platform Launch

DENVER, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, announces the formation of a new National Programs Team. This team will drive the expansion of AlphaGraphics' services with an innovative technology platform that helps multi-location franchises and businesses maintain brand consistency across all locations.

From left to right: Jon Visser, VP of National Programs; Ruth Ropp, Product Manager; Ryan Farris, CFE, President and COO of AlphaGraphics; Fabiola Alamos, Marketing Manager

Leading this team is Jon Visser, VP of National Programs, an accomplished F100-trained executive with extensive global experience in sales, operations, finance, and marketing across a variety of industries including CPG, nutrition and wellness, and health and beauty. Additional key members of this new team include Fabiola Alamos, Marketing Manager, who boasts eight years of experience in building marketing and sales programs, and Ruth Ropp, Product Manager, who brings seven years of experience leading an array of technology-related projects. Plus, with over 20 additional support team members, the National Programs Team will leverage the national AlphaGraphics footprint and capabilities to deliver customizable, on-brand, and locally produced marketing solutions through one technology platform, offering a consolidated service via a single supply chain network to larger contracted customers at both the national and regional levels.

The new platform, agEnterprise, will assist major national brands in maintaining marketing consistency while allowing for customization and reduced costs. By producing materials near the point of use, businesses can minimize logistical expenses and reduce their carbon footprint. There isn't any other platform that offers these features across multiple markets, making agEnterprise an ideal technology solution for both national and enterprise customers.

"This is an exciting time for AlphaGraphics as we launch the National Programs Team," said Visser. "Our goal is to revolutionize the way multi-location businesses manage their brand assets, ensuring consistency and quality across all touchpoints. With our talented team and the innovative agEnterprise platform, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and efficiency to our clients, helping them achieve their marketing goals with greater ease and precision."

The selection process for the team was extensive, involving technical skill tests, written assessments, and interviews to test expertise in e-commerce and technology and ensure a cultural fit. This meticulous process ensures that the team is composed of skilled professionals who align with AlphaGraphics' values and standards. While AlphaGraphics continues to pursue external hiring, the brand is equally dedicated to nurturing and developing internal talent. The goal is to achieve a blend of both internal and external hires, fostering a dynamic and balanced team.

"At AlphaGraphics, we understand the critical role of brand consistency in driving business success," said Ryan Farris, CFE, President and COO of AlphaGraphics. "We have the utmost confidence that the National Programs Team will provide solutions and shape the future of brand management by empowering businesses and amplifying their presence and impact like never before."

For more than 50 years, AlphaGraphics has helped businesses of all sizes get noticed and get business with quality print, signs, graphics, and technology. AlphaGraphics recognizes that representing a brand accurately and strengthening brand recognition is paramount. agEnterprise supports businesses to do just that by guaranteeing consistency across all marketing assets, ensuring they are on-brand while still allowing for local market customization. When executed properly, brand consistency has an ability to increase revenue by 10-20%.

For more information about AlphaGraphics, visit www.alphagraphics.com. For more information about agEnterprise and to request a demo, visit shop.alphagraphics.com/agenterprise.

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 230 locally-owned and operated locations in the U.S., offers a complete range of print, signs, visual communications, and marketing services to businesses. AlphaGraphics also provides enterprise print and signage management solutions through its agEnterprise platform. agEnterprise is a comprehensive end-to-end solution allowing multi-location brands to centralize all on-brand marketing assets. The platform utilizes an integrated online ordering system to streamline print ordering, manufacturing, and distribution. By offering both national oversight and local customization, agEnterprise automates the marketing process, accelerating speed to market while saving time and resources. For more information about agEnterprise, visit shop.alphagraphics.com/agenterprise.

