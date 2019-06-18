AlphaGraphics, Inc. Affiliate Acquires Australian Based Company Print Speak

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, Inc., an MBE Worldwide company, announced today the acquisition of Print Speak by its parent company, U.S. Business Holdings, Inc. Based in Australia, Print Speak provides a range of complementary and extended software services to support AlphaGraphics' continued growth plans. Print Speak is one of the industry's leading providers of business intelligence, customer management and marketing automation services.

Print Speak's expertise in providing easy-to-use software for the print and marketing space will continue to enhance AlphaGraphics while providing Print Speak additional growth opportunities in the United States and international markets. "Print Speak provides an exciting expansion for AlphaGraphics and MBE Worldwide around better CRM with marketing automation," says Ryan Farris, President and COO of AlphaGraphics. "The additional capabilities strengthen and extend the services offered by both AlphaGraphics and MBE to enhance our complete, customer-centric sales and marketing approach." Print and marketing clients will benefit from shared plans to meet increasing demand for timely customer communications across all media, as well as offering more targeted marketing to new clients. The acquisition of Print Speak supports AlphaGraphics' plans for growth with a vision to become the leading franchisor in print and marketing services. Richard Baker, Print Speak General Manager also commented on the acquisition adding, "The acquisition of Print Speak provides a crucial expansion opportunity and extended services for AlphaGraphics, Print Speak and our clients. With the stability and ultimate backing of one of the world's leading franchisors, MBE, Print Speak customers will benefit from improved products, services and innovation." Both Print Speak and AlphaGraphics will continue to trade under their own names providing premier products and services to the print and marketing industry.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 250 locations in 5 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphics.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned holding company based in Milan, Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, printing and marketing solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the United States and Canada), AlphaGraphics and PostNet and its global network counts currently 2,550+ locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 System-wide Sales of €861($956) Million.

