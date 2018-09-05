AlphaGraphics Lisle Employee Receives Vital Connection Award For Excellence In Performance

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4th AlphaGraphics, Inc. a global leader in print, marketing, signage and technology solutions, recognized AlphaGraphics Lisle Senior Creative Designer Bailey Kovac with the Vital Connection award for excellence in performance. The award was presented to the recipient at the company's annual conference held at Austin's Hyatt Regency in Texas.

This award goes to top business center employees in the global AlphaGraphics network, as nominated by center owners, for developing strong working relationships with customers that help grow the business, maintaining a positive attitude that encourages a collaborative work environment within the center, implementing innovative solutions to improve customer satisfaction and enhance center operations as well as taking ownership of their craft to contribute to the overall success of the business.

Kovac was instrumental in the relationship-building efforts that led to expanding AlphaGraphics Lisle's sales relationship with a locally-based Fortune 500 company from designing a small set of labels to executing orders totaling more than $60,000 in revenue over the course of two years.

"Bailey has made a lasting impression on our clients," said AlphaGraphics Lisle Owner Doug Wade. "Many of the businesses we support describe their collaboration with Bailey as the best experience they've ever had with a printer. While her main task is graphic design, she is always more than willing to jump in and answer phones, run copiers and assist with any elements of our operation that need immediate attention," he adds.

AlphaGraphics Lisle, located at 1997 Ohio St., Unit B, specializes in print, design and marketing solutions. To learn more about AlphaGraphics Lisle, visit our website at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/lisle-illinois-us221.html and connect with us on Twitter @AG221LisleIL.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally-owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

SOURCE AlphaGraphics Lisle

Related Links

http://www.alphagraphics.com

