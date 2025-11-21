AlphaGraphics opens doors for entrepreneurs with innovative New Business Center Pathway

The franchise development program streamlines startup processes, reduces investment requirements and helps franchisees hit the ground running

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has introduced its New Business Center Pathway, a franchise model designed to make business ownership more accessible by reducing upfront investment requirements and simplifying operations for new entrepreneurs.

AlphaGraphics introduces its New Business Center Pathway, a streamlined franchise model designed to make business ownership more accessible for new entrepreneurs.

In the past, new center owners often faced a steep learning curve as they managed operations, sales, marketing and systems integration all at once. Recognizing this challenge, AlphaGraphics developed a more cohesive, experience-driven onboarding program. This initiative directly addresses early-stage challenges such as hiring staff, technology, and targeted marketing efforts.

"We've designed this program to help new owners hit the ground running," said AlphaGraphics Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson. "The New Business Center Pathway offers the lowest possible investment with the highest potential return, creating a strong foundation for motivated franchise owners."

Through this program, AlphaGraphics equips franchise owners with comprehensive, hands-on training, personalized sales coaching and tailored marketing support designed to help them strive for profitability within their first year of operation. For example, there are operating cost reductions for the new franchisee during the first year such as royalties, marketing and more!

To qualify for this new model and incentives, investors need to have a net worth of $400,000 and liquid assets available to invest of $100,000. No prior printing or graphics experience is required.

"This program reflects our commitment to evolving alongside the needs of today's entrepreneurs," McPherson said. "We're removing traditional barriers to entry and giving franchisees the structure, flexibility and confidence they need to thrive in a competitive marketplace."

Founded in 1970 and franchising since 1979, AlphaGraphics has grown into one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated business centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. For more information about AlphaGraphics franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

www.fortidia.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.packsend.co.uk - www.worldoptions.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.spedingo.com/en

SOURCE AlphaGraphics