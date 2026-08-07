AlphaGraphics rises to No. 21 on the Printing Impressions 300 list

Leading print and marketing solutions provider moves up two positions in annual industry ranking

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has earned the No. 21 position on the 2026 Printing Impressions 300 list, moving up two spots from its previous ranking in 2025.

The annual list ranks the largest printing companies in the United States and Canada based on their most recent annual sales figures. AlphaGraphics reported $330.17 million in sales for the ranking, compared with $328.96 million the previous year.

AlphaGraphics rose to No. 21 on the 2026 Printing Impressions 300 list, moving up two spots from the previous year and reflecting the continued growth of its franchise network.

"Moving up in this highly regarded industry ranking reflects the strength of the AlphaGraphics network and the dedication of our franchise owners," said AlphaGraphics Vice President of Franchise Development Bill McPherson. "Our business centers continue to evolve alongside their customers by delivering creative and comprehensive solutions that help businesses communicate more effectively while growing their brands."

A comprehensive approach to visual communications

The Printing Impressions ranking identifies wide-format and general commercial printing as AlphaGraphics' largest specialties, followed by signs, direct mail and marketing materials. McPherson said the company's franchisees leverage these capabilities to help businesses in their communities strengthen their brands and achieve their marketing goals.

"Our continued growth reflects the strength of combining local ownership with the support of a trusted global brand," he said. "Our franchise owners know their communities and understand what local businesses need to succeed. With the backing of our network, proven tools and shared expertise, they're able to build strong client relationships and adapt to changing customer needs while delivering the high-quality services."

Global support fuels local success

The company's latest ranking follows continued growth across its network in the United States and Canada. AlphaGraphics is part of Fortidia, a global commerce platform serving businesses and consumers through more than 3,200 business solutions centers in 57 countries.

For more information about AlphaGraphics, visit alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large-format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web-to-print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform - including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

fortidia.com - mbeglobal.com - mbe.it - mbe.es - mbe.de - mbefrance.fr - mbe.pl - mbe.pt - mbe.co.uk - worldoptions.com - packsend.com.au - packsend.co.uk - postnet.com - parcelvalue.eu - spedingo.com/en - gelproximity.com/en - alphagraphics.com - kwikkopy.com.au - multicopy.nl - printspeak.com -

SOURCE AlphaGraphics