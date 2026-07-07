AlphaGraphics named to Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchises list for 2026

The independent research firm's list recognizes brands that combine strong earnings with high owner satisfaction

DENVER, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, announced today that it is one of only 50 franchises to be named to Franchise Business Review's (FBR) 2026 Most Profitable Franchises list for the third consecutive year.

The annual ranking is based on FBR's independent research of franchise owner performance and satisfaction. To qualify, brands must have at least 25% of franchise owners reporting annual earnings of $150,000 or more and exceed the market research firm's benchmark for franchisee satisfaction in areas such as training, support, marketing and leadership.

FBR surveys tens of thousands of franchise owners annually to evaluate franchise opportunities based on financial results and franchisee feedback.

Franchisees Report High Satisfaction

"This recognition reflects the strength of our franchise system," said AlphaGraphics Vice President of Franchise Development Bill McPherson. "Our franchisees continue to tell us they value the support, collaboration and growth opportunities they receive throughout the AlphaGraphics network. Those strong relationships help create an environment where owners can build profitable, sustainable businesses."

The FBR research found that:

86% of franchisees agree that they support their brand

86% of franchisees agree that they enjoy operating this business

85% of franchisees agree that they support each other

A Franchise Model Designed for Sustainable Growth

AlphaGraphics' recognition by FBR reflects more than strong financial performance. It also highlights a franchise system that gives owners the tools they need to grow alongside their customers. By offering digital and offset printing, large-format graphics, direct mail marketing, promotional products, design services and integrated marketing campaigns, franchisees can become trusted business partners rather than one-time vendors.

"Our franchisees succeed because they can offer comprehensive solutions backed by decades of operational expertise and ongoing support," McPherson said. "That combination helps our franchise owners generate recurring revenue while strengthening their client relationships. Adapting to their customers' needs allows them to deliver lasting value."

The recognition comes as AlphaGraphics continues to expand its footprint throughout the United States and into Canada. The company is part of Fortidia, a global commerce platform serving businesses and consumers through a network of more than 3,200 business solutions centers in 57 countries.

For more information about AlphaGraphics franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com. To learn more about FBR, visit franchisebusinessreview.com/.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform - including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

fortidia.com - mbeglobal.com - mbe.it - mbe.es - mbe.de - mbefrance.fr - mbe.pl - mbe.pt - mbe.co.uk - worldoptions.com - packsend.com.au - packsend.co.uk - postnet.com - parcelvalue.eu - spedingo.com/en - gelproximity.com/en - alphagraphics.com - kwikkopy.com.au - multicopy.nl - printspeak.com -

SOURCE AlphaGraphics