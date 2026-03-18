AlphaGraphics named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Female franchise owners report strong satisfaction with the printing and marketing solutions company's leadership training and franchise support

DENVER, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, announced today that it is one of only 100 franchise brands recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2026 Top Franchise for Women.

Independent research highlights franchisee satisfaction

AlphaGraphics is named a Top Franchise for Women by the Franchise Business Review based on its ongoing support of female franchise owners like Min Egidio, who won the company's New Owner of the Year award in 2025.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. The firm publishes industry reports throughout the year highlighting research on top franchises across a variety of sectors.

"Being recognized as a top franchise for women reflects the kind of network we work hard to build every day," AlphaGraphics Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. "We focus on giving franchise owners the resources, support and collaborative community they need to grow successful businesses. We're especially proud to see so many women leading centers across our network and making a positive impact in their local communities."

Female franchise owners report strong leadership, training and support

AlphaGraphics was among 320 franchise brands representing nearly 8,550 female franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. AlphaGraphics franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, financial opportunity and work-life balance.

"For women exploring the path to business ownership—whether full-time or part-time—franchising opens a world of real, achievable opportunity," said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. "But with a vast landscape of options out there, due diligence is everything. Before committing to any brand, women should take a close look at what current female franchisees are actually experiencing: the quality of training and support, work-life balance, earning potential, company culture, and the strength of leadership. This year's Top Franchises for Women list speaks for itself—88% of female owners say they enjoy operating their business, and three out of four would recommend their franchise to others. That kind of peer validation is invaluable when you're standing at the threshold of a major life decision."

To see the full list of the 2026 Top Franchises for Women, visit franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises-for-women/.

For more information about AlphaGraphics franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform - including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

fortidia.com - mbeglobal.com - mbe.it - mbe.es - mbe.de - mbefrance.fr - mbe.pl - mbe.pt - mbe.co.uk - worldoptions.com - packsend.com.au - packsend.co.uk - postnet.com - parcelvalue.eu - spedingo.com/en - gelproximity.com/en - alphagraphics.com - kwikkopy.com.au - multicopy.nl - printspeak.com -

SOURCE AlphaGraphics