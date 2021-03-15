AlphaMaven Launches Disruptive Alternative Investment Listing Service

DARIEN, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaMaven [https://alpha-maven.com], the most visited Alternative Investment Industry website, formally launched Investment Listings with over 100 funds and managed accounts. Managers participating in the launch cover a broad cross section of the Alternative Investment universe, including Hedge Funds, CTAs, Venture Capital Funds, Private Equity Funds, Real Estate investments, and Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Investments.

Helping Investors Efficiently Build and Maintain Diversified Portfolios

AlphaMaven Sample Listing

AlphaMaven's primary mission is to help investors cost-effectively build and maintain diversified portfolios that include Alternative Investments. AlphaMaven offers a first-of-its-kind interactive content platform specifically designed to help investors find alpha. Unlike traditional investment databases, managers can showcase research, awards, news, marketing materials, due diligence documents, videos, etc., with full control over who can access specific content. All qualified industry participants can register free of charge and join this fast-growing, compliance-friendly community.

With the launch of AlphaMaven's Listings, Investors can now:

Interact directly with Fund Managers

Source new investments through comprehensive fund Listings

Follow Listings to track manager updates, newsletters, presentations, and news all through a personalized feed

Connect to access restricted documents

Schedule Zoom meeting with prospect managers

Organize documents in one centralized location

Manage the due diligence process

Better understand Managers through AlphaMaven's Video PitchBooks

Participate in Investor Concierge, a program to facilitate video meetings based on their preferences and specific requests

Create a professional profile and manage its visibility

Connect, message, and post

Interact on a peer-to-peer basis with fellow Investors

Access over 250K industry headlines, posts, videos, webinars, newsletters, and white papers

Why is AlphaMaven Free?

AlphaMaven allows all qualified members of the Alternative Investment community to join for free. This includes Investors, Fund Managers, Service Providers, and Industry Associations. While AlphaMaven does offer upgraded services, the company has intentionally made all of the core functionality available to every market participant at no cost.

"AlphaMaven allows every investor, manager, and service provider to actively participate in our community, free of charge," said Geoff Marcus, Principal of AlphaMaven, who had previously pioneered the one-on-one conference model, first creating the industry standard at AlphaMetrix and then bringing that model to Context Summits. Mr. Marcus continued, "We even allow managers to create Listings, search for Investors, message directly with Investors, and reply to meeting requests at no cost. Our goal is to showcase the industry's best talent irrespective of size, tenure, and most importantly, budget."

The Community

The AlphaMaven community covers a broad array of market participants. Investors include Funds of Funds, Foundations, Endowments, Multi-Family Offices, RIAs, Public Pensions Funds, Private Pensions Funds, Insurance Companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Multi-Family Offices, Ultra High Net Worth Investors, and Single Family Offices. Managers cover industry verticals including Hedge Funds, CTAs, Private Credit, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Cryptocurrency, and Real Estate. Fund Administrators, Fund Accountants, Attorneys, Prime Brokers, FCMs, and many others are representative of our service provider membership.

For more information about AlphaMaven, please visit our website at Alpha-Maven.com [https://alpha-maven.com]

Contact:

Geoff Marcus, Principal

[email protected]

+1 203.202.2067

About AlphaMaven

AlphaMaven [https://alpha-maven.com] is the most visited Alternative Investment industry website and provides a community for Investors, Fund Managers, Investment Managers, and Service providers to connect and interact. Our primary mission is to help investors cost-effectively build and maintain diversified portfolios designed to prosper in all market conditions. As a group of long-time industry veterans, we were unable to find an efficient solution that allowed us to locate, research, track and develop relationships with international alpha producing fund managers. We created AlphaMaven to solve that problem. With our cutting-edge technology and volumes of member-sourced information, we are able to offer a first-of-its-kind interactive content platform designed to help investors find alpha. Now, qualified investors including Single Family Offices, Funds of Funds, Foundations, Endowments, Multi-Family Offices, RIAs, Public Pensions Funds, Private Pensions Funds, Insurance Companies, and Sovereign Wealth Funds can register for free and tap into the information flow of our growing community.

SOURCE AlphaMaven

Related Links

https://alpha-maven.com

