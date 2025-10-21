AlphaPoint Announces POLYX & Polymesh Native Assets Live on Its Platform for Exchanges and RWA Tokenization

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaPoint, a leading global provider of digital asset infrastructure for exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banks, today announced that POLYX, the native utility token of Polymesh, and Polymesh Native Assets are now live on the AlphaPoint platform. This milestone marks the next phase in the AlphaPoint and Polymesh partnership, enabling exchanges and real-world asset (RWA) platforms to issue, list, trade, and manage POLYX and Polymesh-based native tokens.

Key Highlights

POLYX Enabled: Exchanges powered by AlphaPoint can now support deposits, withdrawals, custody, yield, and governance for POLYX.





Exchanges powered by AlphaPoint can now support deposits, withdrawals, custody, yield, and governance for POLYX. Polymesh Native Asset Integration: Native tokens built on Polymesh, including security tokens and RWA tokens, can now be minted, issued, traded, and settled through AlphaPoint's APEX white-label exchange and APAD (Asset Digitization) infrastructure.





Native tokens built on Polymesh, including security tokens and RWA tokens, can now be minted, issued, traded, and settled through AlphaPoint's APEX white-label exchange and APAD (Asset Digitization) infrastructure. Seamless Workflow: The integration leverages Polymesh's built-in compliance, identity, and governance modules, allowing platforms to operate in a secure and compliance-capable environment.





The integration leverages Polymesh's built-in compliance, identity, and governance modules, allowing platforms to operate in a secure and compliance-capable environment. Expanded Market Access: RWA issuers, exchanges, custodians, and institutional participants gain easier access to Polymesh's institutional-grade ecosystem for regulated assets via AlphaPoint's global infrastructure.

Building on the Partnership

In August 2024, AlphaPoint and Polymesh announced a strategic partnership to deliver tokenization solutions through AlphaPoint's APEX and APAD platforms. That integration established the foundation for regulated token issuance, trading, and lifecycle management.

With POLYX and Polymesh native assets now live, AlphaPoint enables end-to-end functionality for institutions to transact using POLYX as well as native Polymesh security tokens and RWA tokens.

"The moment for tokenization of real world assets has arrived, with on-chain assets growing 250% year over year to almost $35B today. AlphaPoint has been at the forefront of this movement, helping firms tokenize and exchange RWA tokens around the world," said Igor Telyatnikov, CEO and Co-Founder of AlphaPoint. "Activating POLYX and Polymesh native assets on AlphaPoint is a natural step as this market grows with Polymesh natively supporting issuer requirements."

"Polymesh's architecture has always emphasized compliance, identity, and native token functionality. Seeing POLYX and native assets go live on AlphaPoint underscores how our joint work can drive real-world asset tokenization at scale," said Francis O'Brien, Head of Developer Relations at Polymesh (now Polymesh Labs).

Benefits for Exchanges and RWA Platforms

Regulated issuers can now create compliant digital securities using Polymesh native standards and distribute them through AlphaPoint's exchange framework.





Exchanges gain the ability to list POLYX, manage governance features, and support Polymesh native tokens with integrated compliance.





Investors benefit from transparency, KYC/AML verification, and permissioned node operator oversight.

Availability

POLYX and Polymesh native asset functionality are available immediately to new and existing AlphaPoint clients. Documentation and onboarding support are available through AlphaPoint's client services team.

A webinar for institutional participants is scheduled for November 2025 to highlight use cases, lifecycle management, and POLYX governance features.

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint provides institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure, powering exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banks with secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for tokenization, trading, custody, and lifecycle management. AlphaPoint has served over 150 customers in 35+ countries. For more information, visit www.alphapoint.com.

About Polymesh / POLYX

Polymesh is an institutional-grade public permissioned blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines outdated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving challenges around governance, identity, compliance, confidentiality, and settlement. POLYX is the native protocol token for Polymesh, used for fees, staking, governance, and securing the network. Learn more at www.polymesh.network .

