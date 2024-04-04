AlphaPoint Recognized by The Financial Times as One of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaPoint , a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking, has been named by the Financial Times as one of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 4th, 2024, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. AlphaPoint's inclusion in this list is a testament to its consistent growth and success in the blockchain industry. The company's innovative solutions have been adopted by numerous clients worldwide, contributing to its remarkable revenue growth during the evaluated period.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2024," said Igor Telyatnikov, CEO and Co-Founder of AlphaPoint. "This achievement is a reflection of our team's hard work and unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions to our clients. Helping our customers launch and operate digital asset marketplaces, wallets, and the entire financial ecosystem is our passion. We would like to thank our clients, partners, and the entire AlphaPoint team for their support and contribution to our success."

AlphaPoint's inclusion in the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 further solidifies its position as a leader in the blockchain technology space. The company remains committed to driving innovation and empowering businesses across various industries with its advanced blockchain solutions.

The creation of the ranking was based on a rigorous four-step process, which included an application phase, research phase, evaluation phase, and final ranking. AlphaPoint's achievement is particularly noteworthy, as the market environment in the digital asset space was depressed in 2024.

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a global financial technology company providing digital asset infrastructure to power the next generation of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking. Our full-suite products provide trusted, secure, scalable, and customizable solutions for trading, payments, lending, custody, and more.

AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries including the CME Group, XP Securities, and Chivo. AlphaPoint has powered over 1 trillion in trading volume and the technology has handled billions in assets on the platform. Over the past decade, we have received multiple prestigious awards recognizing our innovations, exponential growth and leading technology in the fintech and digital asset space, positioning us to continue empowering our clients. For more information, please visit https://alphapoint.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn , and X .

