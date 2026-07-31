Alpharetta Concrete Leveling Contractor Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling Surpasses 150 Five-Star Customer Reviews

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, an Alpharetta-based concrete lifting and soil stabilization contractor serving the greater Atlanta area, has passed 150 five-star customer reviews on Google while maintaining a 5.0 overall rating. Company president Micah Ray attributes the milestone to full-time in-house crews and a polyurethane foam injection process that returns most repaired surfaces to use within an hour of completion.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, a family-owned concrete lifting, leveling and soil stabilization contractor headquartered in Alpharetta, has surpassed 150 five-star customer reviews on Google. The company's Google Business Profile currently reflects a 5.0 overall rating, with reviews spanning residential driveways, walkways, garage floors, pool decks, patios and commercial slab work across the greater Atlanta metro area.

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling

Reviews left by homeowners and property managers describe a consistent set of themes: prompt on-site estimates, work completed on the date scheduled, minimal disruption to the property, job sites left clean, and repairs that eliminated trip hazards without the cost and downtime of tearing out and replacing concrete. Several reviewers note that they had been told by other contractors that a sunken driveway or walkway could not be saved, and that lifting the existing slab back into position cost a fraction of a full replacement.

The company works exclusively with polyurethane foam injection rather than traditional mudjacking. Technicians drill penny-sized access holes through the affected slab, inject a two-part polymer that compacts and stabilizes the weakened subgrade beneath it, then introduce additional foam to raise the slab incrementally back toward its original elevation. According to the company, the foam sets in approximately 15 minutes, and most surfaces are ready for foot traffic or vehicle use within an hour of project completion. The polyurethane is lightweight relative to cementitious slurry, which reduces added load on soil that has already proven unstable, and the smaller injection holes leave less visible evidence of the repair.

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling reports more than 1,000 completed projects across the greater Atlanta area, with clients that include homeowners as well as municipalities, county governments, school systems, hospitality properties and commercial property management firms. Every technician is a full-time employee trained in-house; the company does not subcontract field work. Standard projects carry a five-year warranty, with terms varying by application. In addition to slab lifting, the company performs deep soil foam injection, void filling beneath slabs and warehouse floors, seawall repair, stormwater structure work, and soil stabilization testing using a dynamic cone penetrometer to identify unstable soil layers at depths ranging from a few feet to roughly 20 feet.

The review milestone follows a series of local recognitions displayed on the company's website, including Top Customer Rated Alpharetta Contractor honors for 2024, 2025 and 2026, and Best Concrete Repair recognition in the Best of My Alpharetta, My Johns Creek/Duluth and My Peachtree Corners/Norcross programs. Search engine optimization and website development for Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling are provided by Find Local Company.

The company serves Alpharetta, Atlanta, Brookhaven, Canton, Cumming, Dacula, Decatur, Duluth, Dunwoody, Gainesville, Gwinnett County, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Marietta and East Cobb, Milton, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Suwanee, Tucker, Woodstock and surrounding communities. Estimates are provided at no cost.

"One hundred fifty five-star reviews is not a marketing number — it is 150 separate families and property owners who let us onto their property with a problem and were satisfied enough afterward to say so publicly," said Micah Ray, president of Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling. "We have stayed small on purpose. Our crews are our own employees, not subcontractors, so the person who gives you the estimate and the person who lifts your slab answer to the same standard. Most of our work comes from a neighbor pointing across the street and saying, that driveway used to look like yours. That is the only kind of growth we have ever wanted."

More About Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling is a family-owned concrete lifting, leveling and soil stabilization contractor based in Alpharetta, Georgia, and a subsidiary of Milo Enterprises, Inc. The company specializes exclusively in polyurethane polymer injection for sinking, settling and uneven concrete — including driveways, walkways, patios, pool decks, basement and garage floors, brick and concrete steps, parking lots, tennis and basketball courts, warehouse and industrial floors, and loading dock slabs — as well as deep soil foam injection, void filling and geotechnical polyurethane applications for residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure projects. The company does not pour or resurface concrete. All field work is performed by full-time, in-house technicians, and standard projects carry a five-year warranty with terms varying by application.

For more information or to request a no-cost estimate, please visit www.advanceconcreteleveling.com.

Media Contact

Micah Ray, President

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling

A Subsidiary of Milo Enterprises, Inc.

310 Maxwell Road, Suite 600D

Alpharetta, GA 30009

(678) 235-9322

https://www.advanceconcreteleveling.com

SOURCE Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling