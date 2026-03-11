Alpharetta-Based Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling Supports Denmark High School FBLA Fundraising Initiative

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling recently supported Denmark High School's FBLA chapter by participating in a local fundraising effort designed to help students attend educational competitions and leadership events. The Alpharetta-based company says supporting student programs that foster leadership and business skills is an important part of giving back to the community.

The company contributed by purchasing Slice the Price fundraising cards through the program, which helps students raise money to offset expenses related to academic competitions, leadership development activities, and educational opportunities such as state-level FBLA events.

FBLA is one of the largest student business organizations in the United States and is dedicated to helping young people develop leadership, communication, and entrepreneurial skills that prepare them for careers in business and industry. Fundraising initiatives like this allow students to participate in competitions, conferences, and learning experiences that extend beyond the classroom.

Micah Ray, President of Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, said supporting programs that invest in the next generation of leaders is something the company values.

"Programs like FBLA help students develop leadership skills, confidence, and an understanding of the business world at an early age," Ray said. "We believe local businesses should support educational opportunities that help young people grow and succeed, and we are proud to contribute to initiatives that benefit students in our community."

Local partnerships between businesses and schools often play an important role in helping student organizations expand their opportunities. Contributions from community businesses can help fund travel to competitions, registration costs for leadership conferences, and other educational activities that allow students to gain real-world experience in business and entrepreneurship.

Denmark High School's FBLA chapter participates in a variety of academic competitions and leadership development programs throughout the year, providing students with opportunities to test their skills in areas such as marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, public speaking, and business management.

By supporting initiatives like the Slice the Price fundraising program, Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling continues its commitment to being an active participant in the North Atlanta community while encouraging student success and leadership development.

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling serves homeowners and businesses throughout North Fulton County, Forsyth County, and the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, offering fast and affordable solutions for driveways, sidewalks, walkways, basement floors, pool decks, garage floors, patios, and other concrete surfaces affected by sinking, settling, or cracking.

More About Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, a subsidiary of Milo Enterprises, Inc., is an award-winning concrete repair company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Founded in 2019, the company specializes in lifting and leveling sunken, settled, or cracked concrete using advanced polymer foam injection technology. This innovative technique offers significant advantages over traditional mudjacking, including faster completion times, less invasive repairs, lighter-weight materials that won't stress weak soil, and environmentally safe results that last for decades. The company's experienced technicians serve residential and commercial clients throughout North Fulton County, Forsyth County, and the greater Atlanta area, delivering exceptional customer service backed by a workmanship guarantee.

