Alpharetta Concrete Repair Company Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling Unveils New Brand Identity and Logo

The award-winning Atlanta-area concrete leveling specialists announce an updated brand identity and refreshed logo designed to better reflect their innovative polymer injection repair services and commitment to customer excellence. The rebranding reinforces the company's position as a trusted leader in concrete restoration throughout North Fulton and Forsyth Counties.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, a subsidiary of Milo Enterprises, Inc., has announced a comprehensive brand refresh including a new logo and updated visual identity. The rebranding initiative reflects the company's growth and evolution since its founding in 2019, while reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative concrete repair solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout the greater Atlanta area.

The updated branding better communicates the company's specialized approach to concrete repair, which utilizes advanced polymer foam injection technology rather than traditional mudjacking methods. This eco-friendly technique allows technicians to lift and level sunken concrete slabs with minimal disruption, often completing repairs in a single day with results that last for decades.

"Our new brand identity represents who we've become as a company and where we're headed," says President Micah Ray. "Since 2019, we've grown from a local startup to a trusted name in concrete repair, earning recognition as a Top Client Rated Contractor multiple years running. Our refreshed logo and branding better reflect the innovative, professional service our customers have come to expect from us."

The rebranding comes on the heels of several industry recognitions, including being named a 2023 Top Client Rated Alpharetta Contractor by Find Local Contractors and receiving Best of 2024 awards in Alpharetta and surrounding regions. The company has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, transparent communication, and quality workmanship across residential and commercial projects.

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling serves homeowners and businesses throughout North Fulton County, Forsyth County, and the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, offering fast and affordable solutions for driveways, sidewalks, walkways, basement floors, pool decks, garage floors, patios, and other concrete surfaces affected by sinking, settling, or cracking.

Advance Concrete Lifting and Leveling, a subsidiary of Milo Enterprises, Inc., is an award-winning concrete repair company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Founded in 2019, the company specializes in lifting and leveling sunken, settled, or cracked concrete using advanced polymer foam injection technology. This innovative technique offers significant advantages over traditional mudjacking, including faster completion times, less invasive repairs, lighter-weight materials that won't stress weak soil, and environmentally safe results that last for decades. The company's experienced technicians serve residential and commercial clients throughout North Fulton County, Forsyth County, and the greater Atlanta area, delivering exceptional customer service backed by a workmanship guarantee.

For more information or to request a free quote, please visit www.advanceconcreteleveling.com or call 678-235-9322.

