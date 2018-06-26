Alpharetta's Jackson Healthcare Debuts On Fortune's Best Workplaces For Millennials List

"I'm always surprised when people talk about how different -- or even difficult -- it is to work with millennials," points out Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "If you truly value people as individuals -- which we work hard to do at Jackson Healthcare -- you end up with a great workplace for everyone. Our inclusion on this Fortune list is special to me because it validates the strong culture we work hard to cultivate."

In addition to offering associates an on-site medical clinic and pharmacy, fitness facility, health services and healthy, company-subsidized restaurants, Jackson Healthcare fosters a culture of giving, called LoveLifts. The company's LoveLifts program provides access to healthcare and fosters well-being for disadvantaged children through associate volunteerism, business mobilization, purpose partnerships and corporate giving that includes matching funds for associates who donate time and/or money to their favorite causes. Jackson Healthcare's double-digit growth, which is twice its industry average, provides growth opportunities for current associates and new opportunities for future associates.

"Great Place to Work is proud of these Best Workplaces that give their millennial employees the tools they need to succeed," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Jackson Healthcare set the bar for other workplaces seeking to retain and develop the next generation of leaders and prove that giving millennials jobs with purpose and meaning drives them to give their best at work, benefiting the company as a whole."

The 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, compiled by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune, considered input from nearly 450,000 employees from Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM companies. They compared the answers from millennials to other age groups to ensure millennials have as positive an experience as other generations do.

Jackson Healthcare, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is comprised of highly-specialized healthcare staffing companies which help over 1,300 healthcare facilities serve more than 7 million patients annually. It is the 17th largest private company in Atlanta, with nearly $1 billion in revenue. Its 1,300 associates live the mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone they touch. Jackson Healthcare is routinely acknowledged as an employer of choice, including Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Place to Work" since 2005 and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma in 2018.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpharettas-jackson-healthcare-debuts-on-fortunes-best-workplaces-for-millennials-list-300672316.html

SOURCE Jackson Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.jacksonhealthcare.com

