Alpharetta's Jackson Healthcare Debuts On Fortune's Best Workplaces In Health Care & Biopharma List

The list, compiled by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE, considered input from nearly 100,000 employees in the healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Great Place to Work evaluated more than 50 elements of employees' experiences on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

"This FORTUNE nod recognizes the incredible culture that has been created by our Associates," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "Jackson Healthcare Associates work every day to fulfill our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch, and it is because of them that our organization truly is a great place to work."

In addition to offering Associates an on-site medical clinic, fitness facility, and healthy, company-subsidized restaurant, Jackson Healthcare fosters a culture of giving, called LoveLifts. The company's LoveLifts program provides access to healthcare and fosters wellbeing for disadvantaged children with Associate volunteerism, business mobilization, purpose partnerships and corporate giving that includes matching funds for Associates who donate time and/or money to their favorite causes.

"Great Place to Work is proud of these Best Workplaces that enable their people to be innovators in their field," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Jackson Healthcare set the bar for other healthcare and biopharma companies, who prove that taking care of employees will give them the tools and motivation they need to provide industry-leading care and services to patients and customers."

Jackson Healthcare, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is comprised of highly-specialized healthcare staffing and technology companies which help over 1,300 healthcare facilities serve more than 7 million patients annually. It is the 17th largest private company in Atlanta, with nearly $1 billion in revenue. Its 1,300 associates live the mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone they touch. Jackson Healthcare is routinely acknowledged as an employer of choice, including Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Place to Work" from 2014 to 2016 and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma in 2018.

